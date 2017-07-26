CCP Games' 'Sparc' Arrives August 29 For PSVR

At E3, CCP Games announced that its next VR title, Sparc, would come out first on PlayStation VR as a timed exclusive. Now we know that the game is scheduled to release on PSVR on August 29.





If you own PSVR, you can pre-order the game today for $30. (PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a 20% discount if the game is pre-ordered through the PlayStation Store.) Oculus Rift and HTC Vive owners are bound to get the game at some point in the future, although a release date for Sparc on either platform is not yet available.

Unlike the hectic spaceship combat in CCP’s first VR game, EVE: Valkyrie, Sparc trades off the appeal of flying in space for something that's best described as a mix of racquetball and dodgeball. Two players in VR stand on opposite sides of a long room, and the only way to win the game is to score points by hitting your opponent with a small, floating ball. You can also catch or dodge it to avoid getting hit, but every time the ball bounces off a wall, its velocity increases, which makes the game even more intense.

Sparc E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer

If you want to find out more details on Sparc, be sure to read up on our hands-on time with it from GDC.