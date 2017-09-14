Zotac Stuffs Desktop Graphics Cards In Its Mini-PCs

Zotac has finally taken the wraps off its first mini-PC series built using full-size desktop graphics cards. Originally announced at CES and then showcased at Computex 2017, Zotac’s Magnus EK and ER series mini-PCs are finally here.

The Zotac Magnus EK series mini-PCs feature a quad-core 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor running at 2.5GHz (up to 3.5GHz). Depending on the model, these PCs come equipped with either a Zotac-branded GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics card or a more robust GeForce GTX 1070 8GB version.

The Zotac Magnus ER series are equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 quad-core processor operating at 3.2GHz (up to 3.4GHz). The Magnus ER series also features the choice of a GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or GTX 1070 8GB graphics card.

Other shared features include DDR4 2,400MHz memory support (up to 32GB), an M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 SATA III slot, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI, Mini DisplayPorts, DVI-D, gigabit wired Ethernet, eight channel digital audio, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, SD card reader, and four USB 3.0 ports.

The standard Magnus mini-PCs are a barebones solution that allows end users to pick and choose memory and storage options that suit their needs. The Magnus Plus version is a complete Windows powered mini-PC with DDR4-2,400 memory and hard drive pre-installed from the factory. All Magnus series mini PCs measure just 225 x 203 x 128mm (LxWxH). Weight varies by component selection.

Pricing and availability were not available at press time. We've reached out to the company for more information.