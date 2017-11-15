Bitfenix Enso Mid-Tower Case Review

Originally spotted at Computex 2017, this mid-tower ATX chassis sports a tempered-glass side panel, RGB lighting functionality, and a price tag that won’t break the bank. The Bitfenix Enso is constructed of steel and plastic, measures 210 x 489 x 454mm (W x H x D), and is painted in black inside and out. Tipping the scales at just 15lbs, this chassis is fairly light considering its 4mm thick glass.

Specifications

Exterior

At first glance, the Bitfenix Enso looks like your average ATX mid-tower. It is only upon closer inspection that this chassis begins to set itself apart from the crowd.

The rear portion of the top of the case is covered by a removable magnetic metal mesh dust filter. Directly under the filter is a mesh area that has mounting locations for two 120mm fans. The leading edge of the top panel is home to two USB 3.0 ports, headphone and microphone jacks, HDD LED, power and reset buttons, and LED controller buttons.

The front of the chassis consists of a large plastic panel with LED lighting strips in all four corners. There are no openings for 5.25" drives or drive bay accessories. The front of the case lacks vents of any sort. All incoming air is drawn into the chassis via a cutout in the bottom inner edge of the fascia. The front panel is tool-less and is attached to the chassis with plastic push pins. Removing the panel for maintenance or component installation is a simple matter of pulling the lower edge out and away from the case.

The full-cover, tempered-glass side panel is slightly tinted, measures 400 x 420mm, and is held in place by rubber-coated locating pins and thumbscrews. The steel panel on the opposite side of the chassis is secured with standard thumbscrews.

The bottom of the case has a large filtered hole for power supply ventilation and two large plastic feet that span the entire length of the chassis. The feet are almost 2" tall and are equipped with rubber strips to keep the chassis from sliding. The rear is home to nine expansion card slots (7 horizontal, two vertical), motherboard I/O area, and an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU.

The fan filtration system on the Bitfenix Enso is one of the best we have ever seen on a chassis in this price range. Although these are traditional removable nylon fan filters, it's not what they are made of that makes them so great. It is the way they are integrated into the chassis. The filters in the front and bottom of the case slide out from the side, which means that you no longer have to move your entire system just to clean your filters.

