Chocolate 3D printer startup Cocoa Press levels up with former Prusa executive

Willy Wonka, step aside, chocolate printing is getting a major glow-up. Cocoa Press Founder Ellie Rose has been gathering some big-name talent to her tasty startup since its launch in 2023. Cocoa Press created the first consumer 3D printer that extrudes edible chocolate treats without the need for a refrigerated chamber. Last year, Rose acquired Print Kits from Alien3D, formerly known as MakerBox. Print Kits is a subscription service that provides plans, hardware, and samples of filament to 3D print mystery projects.

Recently, she added Matt Stultz as Chief Operating Officer and Caleb Kraft as Box Manager of the Print Kits subscription service. Stultz brings experience from Prusa, MakerBot, and LightBurn. Kraft is the former editor of Make Magazine and a constant presence at Maker Faire events and the DIY community.

This week, Cocoa Press welcomed David Randolph to the team as CEO. Randolph recently stepped down from Printed Solid , the American manufacturing arm of Prusa Research. He brings 10 years of valuable experience from the business side of 3D printing, having scaled Print Solid from a small 3D printing supplier to a filament and printer manufacturer. Printed Solid currently assembles Prusa MK4s and CORE One 3D printers. Under Randolph’s guidance, the company was working toward the coveted “MADE in the USA” designation for the European printers.

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Rose will stay on as founder and CTO for both Cocoa Press and Print Kits. She said that hiring Randolph to guide the company will allow her time to focus on new product development. Cocoa Press has been a labor of love for Rose, having started the project as an engineering student and finally taking it full-time in 2019.

This is not the first time Randolph and Rose have worked together. Cocoa Press’s signature colors have been replicated in PETG by Printed Solid and are used to print parts for the Voron-style printer.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Randolph will oversee both companies, with the intention of growing each into mainstream products.

"David has an uncanny ability to take an idea to market that expresses a personal experience for not only the consumers but for the DIY and maker communities at large," said Rose. "As we scale Cocoa Press and expand our ecosystem, David’s experience in domestic manufacturing and customer-first leadership is exactly what we need to bring 3D chocolate printing to kitchens, education and makerspaces everywhere."

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"I’ve spent the last nine years building a foundation for 3D printing in the U.S.," said Randolph. "Cocoa Press and Print Kits represent the next evolution of that journey, taking the 'joy of making' and applying it to entirely new mediums. I am excited to work with this talented team to streamline our operations and show the world that whether it's plastic or chocolate, the future is printed."