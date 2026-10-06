Prime Day gaming monitor deals live 2026 — hot sales on the best monitors including OLED, 4K, gaming, and more

It's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 time, and the gaming monitor deals are coming in fast and furious. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor with fast response times and high refresh rates, or an expansive productivity offering with a webcam, there's something for everyone. Smaller sales and events are now popping up all over the place, and we're tracking all of the sales for you here.

We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list below. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals hub if you're looking for curated lists, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.

Prime Day is more pertinent than ever for PC builders, as an AI-driven memory shortage apocalypse sends prices skyrocketing. Indeed, we're seeing price increases of over 500% on the most popular RAM products, so the best option could be to upgrade your monitor to a higher resolution to squeeze more gaming quality out of your existing system. On that front, we've found plenty of deals to satisfy even the most demanding monitor aficionados, as you can see below.

Hottest Amazon Prime Day Monitor Deals

Save 20% ($50) Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% ($100) Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best. Read more Read less ▼