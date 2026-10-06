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Prime Day gaming monitor deals live 2026 — hot sales on the best monitors including OLED, 4K, gaming, and more
Grab a bargain monitor during Prime Big Deal Days 2026.
It's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 time, and the gaming monitor deals are coming in fast and furious. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor with fast response times and high refresh rates, or an expansive productivity offering with a webcam, there's something for everyone. Smaller sales and events are now popping up all over the place, and we're tracking all of the sales for you here.
We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list below. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals hub if you're looking for curated lists, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.
Prime Day is more pertinent than ever for PC builders, as an AI-driven memory shortage apocalypse sends prices skyrocketing. Indeed, we're seeing price increases of over 500% on the most popular RAM products, so the best option could be to upgrade your monitor to a higher resolution to squeeze more gaming quality out of your existing system. On that front, we've found plenty of deals to satisfy even the most demanding monitor aficionados, as you can see below.
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Hottest Amazon Prime Day Monitor Deals
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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This Alienware gaming monitor got a five-star score in our review. It features a 26.7-inch Quantum-Dot panel, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and a 360Hz refresh rate.
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This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
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The Gigabyte M27Q2 is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with an adjustable stand a built-in KVM switch.
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Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.
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Five-star Alienware AW2725DF 360 Hz OLED monitor drops to its lowest-ever price of $469 — get 25% off this ‘near-perfect display for gaming or productivity’
Perhaps it’s the high prices of… pretty much everything else, but we are seeing lots of deals on modestly sized 27-inch monitors this Prime Big Deal Days, and at its lowest-ever price of $469 at Amazon, this one stands out. When we reviewed the AW2725DF, we called it “a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited,” and praised the screen for its stunningly fast 360 Hz refresh rate and smoothness, while delivering a wider color gamut than even other OLED monitors.
This 27-inch QD-OLED monitor brings a typical-for-its-size 1440p resolution, but a fast 360 Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1000-nit brightness rating, and a 3-year warranty. In our testing, it also delivered better color than other OLEDs.
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When we reviewed this screen in 2024, it beat the next most colorful 27-inch OLED we had tested by 10%, which is enough to notice. And we found the color to be accurate in both DCI-P3 and sRGB, with no need for calibration. Hands down, this is one of the best-looking compact OLED monitors out of the box, and considering it was priced at $900 when we looked at it in 2024, its current sale price is hard to ignore. — Joe Shields
This 1440p, 27-inch LG gaming monitor is a steal for under $140
While the Big Deal Days haven't technically started, Amazon's deals right now include this LG curved gaming monitor for just $142. The 27-inch LG 27GS60QC-B Ultragear is a good option on a budget and, for less than $150, easily rivals the competition at this price point.
The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support.
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You're getting a 27-inch display there with a 1440p resolution, so this is a good upgrade to consider if you're still rocking a 1080p display. It has a 180Hz refresh rate, along with a 1ms GtG response time. It's a VA panel, so you can expect higher contrast and deeper blacks than IPS rivals, and it comes with AMD FreeSync support to eliminate screen tearing completely. - Ben Stockton
240 Hz OLED gaming monitor now just $269 — 2560 Acer Nitro with QD panel is $81 off
So many things in the PC space (and pretty much everywhere else) are more expensive these days. But the price of OLED monitors continues to decline, as evidenced by this 27-inch, 240 Hz model (VG277U Xbiip) from Acer's Nitro line. It sports a 240 Hz QD-OLED panel rated at 400 Nits of brightness and a 0.03 ms response time. That's a lot of monitor for the current Walmart asking price of $269.
This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.
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We haven't tested this monitor, so we can't vouch for its performance. But Acer typically makes solid gaming panels, and the QD-OLED panel ensures that the blacks will be truly black and the colors should be vivid. The 400-nit brightness rating isn't the best for an OLED, but it should be more than sufficient, unless you like to game in a bright, sunlit room.
The VG277U Xbiip has one DisplayPort (1.4) and two HDMI (2.1) ports. The bezels are also barely there, save for a small lip at the bottom. And of course, AMD FreeSync Premium is supported, and you should see smooth performance in gaming with an Nvidia card as well. - Matthew Safford
Two of Alienware's best award-winning QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices
Dell/Alienware has long made excellent monitors, and the company's OLED screens in particular have stuck out in recent years for a combination of price and performance. Today you can snag a swift 27-inch, 360 Hz option or a 280 Hz 34-inch ultrawide for the lowest prices ever.
This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."
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This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."
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You can't go wrong with either of these screens, as we've tested both and both got our Editors' Choice for their performance. The AW2725DF is an older model from 2024, while the AW3426DW launched in the middle of this year and therefore has a newer panel. But both are made by Samsung and feature vivid colors and inky blacks.
On the AW3426DW in particular, our color testing showed that the screen was accurate out of the box, and like most QD-OLED screens, the panel was colorful and well-balanced. If you do, though, want to make a couple of minor adjustments, you can achieve 105% coverage of the DCI-P3 space.
We saw similar results in our testing of the smaller AW2725DF, which again proves that either option is excellent. If you're looking to upgrade your screen for gaming or gaming and productivity, these are two of the best options available -- especially at these record-low price points. — Matt Safford
Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors
The viral Corsair Xeneon Edge LCD touchscreen is back in stock and discounted at Corsair, with $50 off all five colors.
The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.
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This touchscreen can be used standalone, mounted with magnets, or even integrated into select Corsair PC cases. It can serve as a control system for your music or voice chats, a comment or chat window for your live streams, or as a nerve center monitoring your PCs vital signs. It can be mounted horizontally or vertically, offering a 2560 x 720 resolution display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This was one of the most popular deals during the last Prime Day earlier in the summer, so it won't be around for long. - Stephen Warwick.
It's early in the morning, but the gaming monitor deals are flying in. We'll keep this list hot as the event progresses; buckle up!