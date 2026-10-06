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Prime Day gaming monitor deals live 2026 — hot sales on the best monitors including OLED, 4K, gaming, and more

Grab a bargain monitor during Prime Big Deal Days 2026.

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Prime Day Monitor Live Blog
(Image credit: © Tom's Hardware)

It's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 time, and the gaming monitor deals are coming in fast and furious. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor with fast response times and high refresh rates, or an expansive productivity offering with a webcam, there's something for everyone. Smaller sales and events are now popping up all over the place, and we're tracking all of the sales for you here.

We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list below. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Prime Day Gaming Monitor Deals hub if you're looking for curated lists, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

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Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor
5-star review
Save 28% ($180)
Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This Alienware gaming monitor got a five-star score in our review. It features a 26.7-inch Quantum-Dot panel, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and a 360Hz refresh rate.

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Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor
Save 43% ($100)
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.

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Gigabyte M27Q2
Save 43% ($120)
Gigabyte M27Q2: was $279.99 now $159.99 at Newegg

The Gigabyte M27Q2 is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with an adjustable stand a built-in KVM switch.

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Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor
Save 42% ($140)
Samsung Odyssey (G55C) Series QHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor: was $329.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Returning to its lowest-ever price, get a 32-inch curved QHD (2560 x 1440) gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for just $189, a massive $140 saving.

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Five-star Alienware AW2725DF 360 Hz OLED monitor drops to its lowest-ever price of $469 — get 25% off this ‘near-perfect display for gaming or productivity’

Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor
Alienware AW2725DF OLED Gaming Monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This 27-inch QD-OLED monitor brings a typical-for-its-size 1440p resolution, but a fast 360 Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1000-nit brightness rating, and a 3-year warranty. In our testing, it also delivered better color than other OLEDs.

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This 1440p, 27-inch LG gaming monitor is a steal for under $140

LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B
Save 43% ($107.99)
LG UltraGear 27GS60QC-B: was $249.99 now $142 at Amazon

The UltraGear 27GS60QC-B is a 27-inch monitor with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and 1ms GtG response time. It uses a VA panel and comes with FreeSync support.

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240 Hz OLED gaming monitor now just $269 — 2560 Acer Nitro with QD panel is $81 off

Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip
Save 23%
Acer Nitro VG277U Xbiip: was $349 now $269 at Walmart

This mid-sized gaming monitor sports a QD-OLED panel rated at a decent 400 nits of brightness, with a 240 Hz refresh and a resolution of 2560 x 1440. If you're after a gaming screen on a budget and want inky blacks and saturated colors, this is a tough deal to beat.

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Two of Alienware's best award-winning QD-OLED gaming monitors plummet to record-low prices

Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor
Save 28% ($180)
Alienware AW2725DF 26.7-inch OLED gaming monitor: was $649.99 now $469.99 at Amazon

This 2560 x 1440 screen can hit 360 Hz refresh and sports a 0.03 ms response time. Its color gamut is wider than other OLEDs, and our reviewer called out its plethora of convenience features, noting it "is a near-perfect display for gaming or productivity when space is limited."

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Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor
Save 21% ($170)
Alienware AW3426DW 34-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor: was $799.99 now $629.99 at Amazon

This 34-inch, 3440 x 1440 panel can hit 280 Hz, and is brighter than its predecessor, thanks to tis five-layer tandem tech. Our reviewer praised it for its colorful image and low input lag with "perfect motion resolution."

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Corsair's tiny PC touchscreen discounted in all five colors

Corsair Xeneon Edge
Save 20% ($50)
Corsair Xeneon Edge: was $249.99 now $199.99 at CORSAIR

The Corsair Xeneon Edge is a 14.5-inch display designed to serve as an extension for your desktop and give you a small screen to host your most important apps. Its versatility means you can mount it practically anywhere — horizontally under your main monitor, vertically beside your primary display, or as a digital status panel inside your PC case.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

It's early in the morning, but the gaming monitor deals are flying in. We'll keep this list hot as the event progresses; buckle up!