Portal 2 Gets Split-Screen Support in Big Picture Mode

t seemed a little strange that the ultimate co-op game, Portal 2, supported split-screen co-op on its console versions, but not for its PC version in Steam's Big Picture mode.
Fortunately, Valve's seen fit to correct that oversight. Now, when playing Portal 2 in Big Picture mode, plugging in two controllers to the PC running the game and then hitting 'X' on the first player controller's co-op menu activates local co-op.
The update also tweaked a few issues with Portal 2 in Big Picture mode. Players will now be able to exit the Robot Enrichment or Create Test Chambers menu with a controller and the quick ping issue, which froze movement, should no longer be a problem.
Now all they need to do is support this with their L4D series and TF2.
Aaaaand allow a per-player-per-screen scheme for those of us with multiple monitors.
I don't think you will see such with TF2 due to the nature of the game not being co-op based. As for L4D 1/2 it is possible to play split screen coop on the PC just takes a little work. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlp1j9u3T1Y though I don't know if you can play online with others doing this.
What? Are you saying that continuously supporting your products is a bad thing? And :3 is an emoteicon equivalent in text form.
I prefer the keyboard/mouse combo, but that's because i absolutely suck at aiming at anything with the controller. :D
That's one of the great things about PC gaming, you get to pick your hardware instead of being forced to one imput method.
I wonder if they will add this to any more games in the future. Should be good for some co-op without needing 2 pc's setup.
i can use either for one player, but not both for different screens, as far as I can tell.