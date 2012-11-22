Trending

Portal 2 Gets Split-Screen Support in Big Picture Mode

By PC gaming 

Portal 2 finally gets split-screen support.

I

t seemed a little strange that the ultimate co-op game, Portal 2, supported split-screen co-op on its console versions, but not for its PC version in Steam's Big Picture mode.

Fortunately, Valve's seen fit to correct that oversight. Now, when playing Portal 2 in Big Picture mode, plugging in two controllers to the PC running the game and then hitting 'X' on the first player controller's co-op menu activates local co-op.

The update also tweaked a few issues with Portal 2 in Big Picture mode. Players will now be able to exit the Robot Enrichment or Create Test Chambers menu with a controller and the quick ping issue, which froze movement, should no longer be a problem.

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joytech22 22 November 2012 10:30
    Sweet Jesus! :D Finally! Thank you Valve. :3

    Now all they need to do is support this with their L4D series and TF2.
    Aaaaand allow a per-player-per-screen scheme for those of us with multiple monitors.
    Reply
  • NuclearShadow 22 November 2012 11:09
    joytech22Sweet Jesus! Finally! Thank you Valve. :3Now all they need to do is support this with their L4D series and TF2.Aaaaand allow a per-player-per-screen scheme for those of us with multiple monitors.
    I don't think you will see such with TF2 due to the nature of the game not being co-op based. As for L4D 1/2 it is possible to play split screen coop on the PC just takes a little work. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nlp1j9u3T1Y though I don't know if you can play online with others doing this.
    Reply
  • joytech22 22 November 2012 11:34
    hastenI hope your thanks is tongue in cheek... seriously... I'm not sure what :3 means.
    What? Are you saying that continuously supporting your products is a bad thing? And :3 is an emoteicon equivalent in text form.
    Reply
  • The Lads 22 November 2012 12:58
    Wtf plays portal 2 with a controller?
    Reply
  • ojas 22 November 2012 13:49
    The LadsWtf plays portal 2 with a controller?A lot of people. Especially when you have friends over and have the PC hooked up to the TV.

    I prefer the keyboard/mouse combo, but that's because i absolutely suck at aiming at anything with the controller. :D
    Reply
  • Gundam288 22 November 2012 14:30
    The LadsWtf plays portal 2 with a controller?Some people are just more used to a controller because they have played games on consoles for so long or it works better with the game than a mouse a keyboard (Flying jets in BF3 works better with a controller than the keyboard for me anyway).

    That's one of the great things about PC gaming, you get to pick your hardware instead of being forced to one imput method.
    Reply
  • Scar89 22 November 2012 15:25
    Gundam288That's one of the great things about PC gaming, you get to pick your hardware instead of being forced to one imput method.Hear hear.

    I wonder if they will add this to any more games in the future. Should be good for some co-op without needing 2 pc's setup.


    Reply
  • cats_Paw 22 November 2012 18:00
    Valve: a company that does right what "most" of other companies do wrong. They listen, and think on ho to improve their games. Way to go Valve.
    Reply
  • boju 22 November 2012 18:22
    would be cool to have multiple sets of wireless/Bluetooth kb/mouse combos, dunno if its possible though, guess Valve could do it if they thought of it.
    Reply
  • dotaloc 23 November 2012 10:33
    i'm trying to play with mouse/kb for myself, and controller for my wife on our tv and having no luck. any suggestions?

    i can use either for one player, but not both for different screens, as far as I can tell.
    Reply