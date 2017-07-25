Acer Expands Aspire GX-281 Series With New Ryzen Models

Acer has expanded its Aspire GX-281 line-up with a host of Ryzen powered PCs. These are the same Acer Aspire computers we spotted at Computex 2017.
The company has stepped up its AMD-powered PC offerings with a number of new models featuring a variety of processors, starting with AMD’s 3.2GHz quad core Ryzen 5 1400 and going all the way up to the eight core Ryzen 7 1700X running at 3.4GHz. Acer’s complete line of GX PCs run Windows 10 Home 64-bit and share the same outward appearance. The case(s) measure 6.89 x 18.24 x 15.67" (W x D x H) and features a solid black finish with red accents and lighting.
On the lower end of the pricing spectrum, the GX-281-UR11 is a capable machine sporting a Ryzen 5 1400, 8GB of DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 2GB for just under $800. Spend an extra $100 and you can bump up to a hexacore AMD Ryzen 5 1600 system with a beefier GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB. On the high end, the GX-281-UR14 is an eight core Ryzen 7 1700X powered machine with 16GB of DDR4, GeForce GTX 1070 8GB, a 256GB SSD and 2TB serial ATA/600 spinning disk.
Other standard features include a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Display output includes both HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort headers. Network features include a standard RJ-45 jack and 802.11ac wireless connectivity.
The Acer Aspire GX-281 line of PCs are available now on the company website, and will be available from other retailers “soon.”
|Acer
|GX-281-UR14
|GX-281-UR15
|GX-281-UR11
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
|AMD Ryzen 5 1600
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400
|Memory
|16GB DDR4
|8GB DDR4
|8GB DDR4
|Graphics Card
|GeForce GTX 1070
|GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|GeForce GTX 1050
|Storage
|256GB SSD 1x2TB Serial ATA/600
|1TB Serial ATA/300
|1TB Serial ATA/300
|Expansion Slots
|3
|3
|3
|Optical Drive
|DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
|DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
|DVD-RAM/±R/±RW
|I/O
|1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out
|1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out
|1x PCI Express x164x USB 2.0 Ports2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 PortsNetwork (RJ-45)IEEE 802.11acAudio Line In / Out
|PSU
|500W
|500W
|500W
|OS
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit
|Price
|$1,500
|$900
|$800
It's been a loooong time since I've bought something prebuilt. The last time I did, it was an HP computer with a Pentium III 800Mhz, 256MB RAM, 40GB hard drive, and an nVidia TnT2 Pro.
I think this is a good deal though. $1500 is what you should expect to pay for what Acer's put together here.