Acer Reveals Entry-Level Aspire GX-281 With AMD Ryzen Onboard (Updated)

Update, 6/26/2017, 2:50PM PT: Acer reached out to clarify some misinformation the company had passed along concerning the Acer GX-281. Originally, the company's materials claimed that wireless charging pads would be optional, but we now know that U.S. models won't offer them. We've removed that information in the original article below.

Original article, 6/8/17, 5:25pm PT:

Following the launch of its Aspire GX-281, Acer revealed a new model, this time aimed at the low end of the budget spectrum.

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 sports the same chassis we saw at Computex, with solid black panels and red accents. Under the hood, it features an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 quad-core (eight-thread) processor with 8GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 64GB), and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. For storage, there’s a lone 1TB HDD (no SSD, which isn't surprising, considering the price).

There’s a USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C port on the front panel, in addition to two USB 3.1 (Gen 2) Type-A ports and four USB 2.0 ports for peripherals and external storage. Display output is provided by an HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort interface, and 802.11ac wireless connectivity comes standard in the Aspire GX-281.

The Acer Aspire GX-281-UR11 has a suggested MSRP of $800, and will be available from leading retailers soon.