Acer Predator Gaming Lineup Gains 17-Inch Laptop, SFF Desktop, Monitor

Acer announced the debut of three new products in the company's Predator gaming lineup, including a curved 27-inch Predator Z1 gaming monitor, a small form factor (SFF) gaming PC called the Predator G1, and Acer's new flagship gaming laptop, the Predator 17X.

Predator Z1

Acer took its formula for other Z1-branded Predator gaming monitors and shrunk the screen size down to create the company's first curved 27-inch gaming monitor. The new 27-inch version of the Predator Z1 features many of the same specs as its predecessors.

Product Acer Predator Z1 27” Curved Gaming Monitor Resolution 1920 x 1080 Curvature 1800R Response Time 4 ms Refresh Rate 144 Hz Video Output DisplayPort, HDMI Additional Connectivity Audio Out5x USB 3.0 Ports (Hub) Additional Features Nvidia G-Sync Brightness 300 cd/m2 Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178 degrees Display Colors 16.7 Million Weight 7.55 kg

The new 27-inch Predator Z1 takes after its bigger brothers with a high refresh rate and low response time. It also features Nvidia G-Sync, which reduces screen tearing by matching the refresh rate of the monitor to the GPU. The Z1 offers an impressive viewing experience (we saw it) starting at $599. We should start seeing the new monitors this June.

Predator G1

The Predator G1 is Acer's version of a small form factor PC, offering performance hardware in a small package. The Predator G1 can be equipped with a 6th generation (Skylake) Intel Core-series processor, up to 64 GB of DDR4-2133, and Nvidia GTX graphics cards (up to a Titan X). It measures up similarly to other single-GPU SFF PCs, and seems to be Acer's answer to the seemingly growing trend of "small and powerful" devices. The Predator G1 will be available this July starting at $2,299.

Product Acer Predator G1 Processors 6th Generation Intel Core-Series CPUs Memory Up to 64 GB DDR4-2133 Graphics Full-Size Graphics Cards Up to Nvidia Titan X Storage Up to 4 TB 3.5-inch HDDUp to 512 GB M.2 SSD2.5-inch Bay USB Ports 5x USB 3.1 (Gen 1, Type-A)1 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2, Type-C) Dimensions (L x W X H) 16.46 x 13.70 x 4.49 inches

Predator 17X Gaming Laptop

The Predator 17X is a 17-inch gaming laptop that features powerful mobile CPUs and a desktop-class Nvidia GeForce GTX 980. It's designed to be an on-the-go, VR-ready gaming PC. The Predator 17X will be available this June, starting at $2,799.

Product Acer Predator 17X Gaming Laptop Processor Options Intel Core i7-6820HKIntel Core i7-6700HQ Memory Up to 64 GB Graphics Options Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 8GB GDDR5Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M 8GB GDDR5 Storage Up to 512 GB PCIe SSDUp to 512 GB SSDUp to 2 TB HDDRAID 0 Support for SATA SSDs Dimensions 16.65 x 12.66 x 1.75 inches Weight 10.01 lbs.

