Antec Cubes EK, Crowns Itself, Drops in P-Series Cases

In addition the surprise of its new line of coolers, Antec’s biggest announcements in cases likely came from the smaller Mini-ITX form factor. Its Cube is designed to hold two EKWB liquid cooling systems and a graphics card with up to triple-slot cooler spacing.

Next on display, Antec’s Crown chassis measures 339 x 431 x 236 mm, holds up to two 3.5” and four 2.5” drives, and supports double-slot graphics cards up to 330 mm in length. We were treated to alternative colors and acrylic side panel versions, differing from the all-aluminum version featured elsewhere.

Furthering the theme of Antec’s venerable Performance One models, it’s upcoming P-Series debuted with a 458 x 220 x 538 mm full tower. Features include a 2x 140mm front radiator mount, eight expansion slots, and extra room for graphics cards up to 400 mm long.

Cube buyers should find their case near the end of Q3 2016, while those considering the Crown or P Series will have to wait until Q4.