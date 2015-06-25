Trending

Archos Joins The Windows PC Stick Battle

The mini PC battle is heating up, with another competitor joining the fray. Today, Archos unveiled a PC stick to go up against Intel's and Lenovo's, and there's something of a surprise inside.

The Archos PC Stick appears to have identical hardware to that of Intel's Compute Stick and Lenovo's Ideacentre Stick 300. In the Archos model, you get the same Atom Z3735F with the same CPU, GPU, clock speed, and so on. You also will have the same amount of RAM and storage, and even the same connectivity support. All the details we currently have on the device are identical to those from Lenovo and Intel.


As I mentioned in our Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300 post earlier this week, you can look at our review of Intel's Compute Stick to get an idea of what performance will be like, but remember that storage and RAM performance used will affect overall performance and differentiate these devices from one another.

Technical Specifications

OSWindows 10
CPUIntel Atom Processor Z3735F
GPUIntel HD Graphics
RAM2 GB
Storage32 GB
ConnectivityMicro SD, Wi-Fi, RF, Bluetooth Smart Ready (4.0), Micro USB (For power), USB
Dimensions4.45" x 1.48" x 0.55"
Weight2.12 ounces
Price$99

There are a few differences to get excited about with the Archos PC Stick, though. First, the system will come pre-loaded with Windows 10, which saves users the trouble of upgrading the OS later. Second, Archos stated that it is compatible with all Windows, Android and iOS keyboard applications and game controls, to provide a wider range of input device connectivity. What this means is that those numerous programs that are available to remote control your PC (or PC Stick in this case) from your phone, tablet, or other device will work with Archos PC Stick.

Probably the most salient aspect, however, is that the product is priced at just $99, significantly undercutting Lenovo's Ideacentre Stick 300, costs $129, and Intel's Compute Stick, which is priced at $149.

"Companies have constantly pushed boundaries to make computers smaller, and we've taken this challenge to the next level by offering a matchbox-sized PC for less than $100," said Loic Poirier, CEO of ARCHOS. "Mobility is at the center of our lifestyles, and the PC Stick allows us to be on-the-go and productive."

Currently, there is no release date for the Archos PC Stick, but because it will have Windows 10 by default, it is likely we won't see it until after July 29, when Windows 10 will be released.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 25 June 2015 19:27
    Shut up and take my money
  • Nintendork 25 June 2015 20:01
    To be actually productive they should release a version with 4GB and 64-128GB of internal storage. That could actually replace many web-browsing/streaming/office machines.
  • IInuyasha74 25 June 2015 20:45
    You can use an SD card for more storage, so I don't mind that part too much, but I definitely agree that someone needs to release a 4 GB version. I think whoever does that will get a real advantage over the others.
  • ragenalien 25 June 2015 21:11
    The problem would be that they are all likely using intel's reference board. Which is why we keep seeing the same old bay trail used.
  • tom10167 25 June 2015 22:55
    can someone give me a few application scenarios? This seems really cool but I'm old and can't really think of when someone might use this.
  • rwinches 25 June 2015 22:57
    Can't be 4GB as they are running 32 bit version.
    A better buy is the ASUS X205TA same specs and more like a screen and 8hr battery runtime.

    Currently $149.99 at BB

    http://www.bestbuy.com/site/asus-11-6-laptop-intel-atom-2gb-memory-32gb-flash-storage-blue/3953761.p?id=1219610986272&skuId=3953761
  • zodiacfml 26 June 2015 06:21
    Windows based ablets are even cheaper and smaller for someone who wants to compare value for similar capability.

  • back_by_demand 26 June 2015 08:08
    Load Kodi, use as a HTPC, stream all your content over a network.
    Shame you can't add ethernet otherwise it would be perfect for that.
  • cats_Paw 26 June 2015 08:38
    Its nice but id still need a mouse and a keyboard.
    I hate those touchscreen things, thou I understand why companies are pushing them so hard: touchsreens have a higher chance of getting worn out sooner so the user will replace it.
  • oxxfatelostxxo 26 June 2015 11:55
    I would not say they wear out faster. My workplace uses touchscreens on 90% of its machinery and they get tapped on hundreds of times a day(many hit a lot harder than a regular user ever would do to some employees not giving a damn) and many of them are 6+ years old and have 0 issues. Ive only seen one ever need fixing and that was a very old style that only had the backlight bulb go bad,, nothing wrong with the touch interface.
