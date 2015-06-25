Archos Joins The Windows PC Stick Battle

The mini PC battle is heating up, with another competitor joining the fray. Today, Archos unveiled a PC stick to go up against Intel's and Lenovo's, and there's something of a surprise inside.



The Archos PC Stick appears to have identical hardware to that of Intel's Compute Stick and Lenovo's Ideacentre Stick 300. In the Archos model, you get the same Atom Z3735F with the same CPU, GPU, clock speed, and so on. You also will have the same amount of RAM and storage, and even the same connectivity support. All the details we currently have on the device are identical to those from Lenovo and Intel.





As I mentioned in our Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300 post earlier this week, you can look at our review of Intel's Compute Stick to get an idea of what performance will be like, but remember that storage and RAM performance used will affect overall performance and differentiate these devices from one another.

Technical Specifications

OS Windows 10 CPU Intel Atom Processor Z3735F GPU Intel HD Graphics RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB Connectivity Micro SD, Wi-Fi, RF, Bluetooth Smart Ready (4.0), Micro USB (For power), USB Dimensions 4.45" x 1.48" x 0.55" Weight 2.12 ounces Price $99

There are a few differences to get excited about with the Archos PC Stick, though. First, the system will come pre-loaded with Windows 10, which saves users the trouble of upgrading the OS later. Second, Archos stated that it is compatible with all Windows, Android and iOS keyboard applications and game controls, to provide a wider range of input device connectivity. What this means is that those numerous programs that are available to remote control your PC (or PC Stick in this case) from your phone, tablet, or other device will work with Archos PC Stick.



Probably the most salient aspect, however, is that the product is priced at just $99, significantly undercutting Lenovo's Ideacentre Stick 300, costs $129, and Intel's Compute Stick, which is priced at $149.

"Companies have constantly pushed boundaries to make computers smaller, and we've taken this challenge to the next level by offering a matchbox-sized PC for less than $100," said Loic Poirier, CEO of ARCHOS. "Mobility is at the center of our lifestyles, and the PC Stick allows us to be on-the-go and productive."

Currently, there is no release date for the Archos PC Stick, but because it will have Windows 10 by default, it is likely we won't see it until after July 29, when Windows 10 will be released.



