Get $270 Off This 15-Inch Asus Gaming Laptop With a GTX 1650, i5-9300H

(Image credit: Asus)

Best Buy usually sells the Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT laptop for $849.99. However, for a limited time, you can snag it for just $579.99, saving yourself up to $270. And it's not even Black Friday yet.

The Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT is a 15.6-inch gaming laptop that's equipped with a very capable Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT | $579.99 ($270 off) @ Best Buy Whether you need a robust laptop for school or gaming, the Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT has all the essentials you need.View Deal

The Asus TUF Gaming FX505GT comes with a 1920 x 1080 display surrounded by 6.5mm bezels and a n RGB chiclet keyboard. Asus' TUF (The Ultimate Force) branding means the machine complies with the most rigorous MIL-STD-810G standard. Asus says the laptop survived every test its engineers threw at it, including drop tests, vibration tests, extreme temperatures and humidity cycles.

From a connectivity standpoint, the TUF Gaming FX505GT is pretty stacked. It has your typical WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The device's ports include a combo 3.5mm audio jack, one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one Ethernet port and one HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop features a HD webcam, 2W stereo speakers and a 3-cell 48 Wh battery.

For more help finding your next gaming laptop, check out our best gaming laptops page and gaming laptop buying guide.