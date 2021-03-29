Asus Releases Tiny GeForce RTX 3060 For SFF Systems

Good things can come in small packages too. Asus has shrunk Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 into a compact graphics card, the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060, that can practically fit into any system.

The Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 (PH-RTX3060-12G) is based on GeForce RTX 3060, meaning you still get the same 3,584 CUDA cores and 12GB of 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory. Don't let the little guy fool you though, it comes with a tiny factory overclock. In Gaming Mode, the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 boosts to 1,777 MHz, which is the reference boost clock speed on the GeForce RTX 3060. In OC Mode, however, the graphics card hits 1,807 MHz, a small 1.7% increase.

Measuring 17.7 x 12.8 x 5.1 cm and adhering to a 2.55-slot design the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 is a short and stocky card that features a black exterior with zero RGB lighting, which many consumers may appreciate. A single axial-tech fan takes care of the cooling. According to Asus, the axial-tech design helps improve airflow and dispersion. The fan employs dual ball bearings that can provide up to twice the lifespan compared to typical sleeve bearing.

The Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 only requires a single 8-pin PCIe power connector to function correctly. Asus recommends a power supply with a minimum capacity of 650W. Display outputs consist of one HDMI 2.1 port and three DisplayPort 1.4a outputs. The Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 can accommodate up to four displays simultaneously.

Image 1 of 3 Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 3 Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 3 Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 (Image credit: Asus)

Asus builds the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 with its Auto-Extreme technology, which is an automated manufacturing process. Each graphics card goes through an arduous 144-hour gaming stress test. Despite being as short that it is, the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060 comes equipped with an aluminum backplate to reinforce the PCB as well as serving as eye candy. The Ampere-based graphics card also utilizes a stainless steel bracket that won't corrode easily.

Asus hasn't provided the pricing or availability for the Phoenix GeForce RTX 3060.