Asus ROG G703 Gaming Laptop Now Available

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced the immediate availability of its G703VI-XH74K gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor.

In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor running at speeds up to 4.3GHz, this laptop comes packed with 32GB of DDR4-2800 MHz RAM and two 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive for storage.

Graphics are handled by an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR5X that, according to the company, can reach a maximum clock speed of 1,974 MHz on the core and 10.3 GHz on the memory.  

Other features include a 17.3-inch full HD IPS-level display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and built-in G-Sync technology, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 display outputs. This laptop is also equipped with a built-in Xbox wireless controller module, although the Xbox controller themselves are optional. 

The G703VI-XH74K boasts ports aplenty, including a gigabit Ethernet jack, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and an SD card reader. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Aura RGB-lit keyboard features an integrated Xbox hotkey, four zones of lighting control, nine lighting effects, four isolated hotkeys, 2.5mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology.

The Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K is available now from the company store for $3,500.

Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7820HK
Memory32GB DDR4 2800 MHz
Display17.3" FHD 1920 x 1080 G-SYNC 144Hz
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1080 8GB
Storage2 x 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD + 1TB 2.5” Hard Drive
Camera1280 x 720 HD Webcam
Networking2x2 802.11acBuilt-in Bluetooth V4.1Gigabit Ethernet Jack
I/O1x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen14x USB 3.01x Thunderbolt 31x Mini DisplayPort1x HDMI1x AC adapter plug
AudioESS Sabre DAC
Battery74Wh 8-cell Lithium-Ion
Power Adapter150W
Dimensions16.7 x 12.6 x 2”
Weight10.6 lb
Price$3,500
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • cl-justin 02 November 2017 19:09
    That's an insane laptop! 144HZ, Gsync on top of the 1080
  • AgentLozen 02 November 2017 19:42
    This thing sounds really neat to own. Like, if some dude was like "here's a laptop" and gave me one I wouldn't complain. Otherwise too expensive. I imagine most people are thinking the same thing. Except for the guys that are like, "What do you mean the Kaby Lake socket is incompatible with Coffee Lake? " Do you buy a new CPU every year?
  • matthew_258 02 November 2017 23:44
    *taps foot*...no coffee lake? no deal...
  • loki1944 02 November 2017 23:48
    Hope it cools the CPU better than the previous version.
  • samer.forums 02 November 2017 23:58
    $3500 ? and no SLI ? no ty
  • Martell1977 03 November 2017 01:19
    $3500 and comes with a 5400rpm HDD? Really? This is obviously not a system meant to run unplugged, so why skimp on the HDD, 7200rpm just to much...It's like putting a governor in a Corvette.
  • samer.forums 03 November 2017 13:23
    20336718 said:
    $3500 and comes with a 5400rpm HDD? Really? This is obviously not a system meant to run unplugged, so why skimp on the HDD, 7200rpm just to much...It's like putting a governor in a Corvette.

    for $3500 you should expect 2TB SSD and no Mechanical at all.
