Asus ROG G703 Gaming Laptop Now Available

The Republic of Gamers arm of Asus announced the immediate availability of its G703VI-XH74K gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor.

In addition to its 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor running at speeds up to 4.3GHz, this laptop comes packed with 32GB of DDR4-2800 MHz RAM and two 256GB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs in RAID 0 paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive for storage.

Graphics are handled by an overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card with 8GB GDDR5X that, according to the company, can reach a maximum clock speed of 1,974 MHz on the core and 10.3 GHz on the memory.

Other features include a 17.3-inch full HD IPS-level display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and built-in G-Sync technology, Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0 display outputs. This laptop is also equipped with a built-in Xbox wireless controller module, although the Xbox controller themselves are optional.

The G703VI-XH74K boasts ports aplenty, including a gigabit Ethernet jack, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Gen1 ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and an SD card reader. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Aura RGB-lit keyboard features an integrated Xbox hotkey, four zones of lighting control, nine lighting effects, four isolated hotkeys, 2.5mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology.

The Asus ROG G703VI-XH74K is available now from the company store for $3,500.

