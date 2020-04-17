Asus Lists Z490 Motherboards for Intel's Comet Lake-S Early

We don't know when Intel will release the Comet Lake-S CPUs, but we know the launch is close when information about the motherboards starts leaking out. Today, Asus accidentally took the wraps off its Prime Z490-P and Z490-A motherboards, pictures of which have shown up on the product page of the Prime Z390-P. Prolific hardware detective @Momomo_us spotted the listing.

Even though the pictures clearly show the motherboard emblazoned with "Prime Z490-P" and Z490-A branding, the tech specs and all the text still pertain to the old Z390 motherboard. However, we can still learn a few things from the posting about the new Z490 motherboards.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Asus)

You can see everything you need to know in the images above, but the biggest takeaway we have is that the image contradicts the text on the motherboard by saying it's an H470 motherboard despite the board itself clearly being labeled as Z490. It's possible the page is unknowingly being updated while live, but Asus certainly has a few wires crossed.

For Comet Lake-S, rumors point to a maximum of 10-Core CPUs in a new LGA1200 socket, with the i9-10900K showing rumored performance 30 percent higher than the current range-topper, the Intel Core i9-9900K. Despite being upset at needing yet another new motherboard for a CPU platform that's potentially already outdated at launch, at least we can take solace knowing that our old CPU coolers will likely fit on LGA1200 just fine.

We hope that Intel would finally catch up with AMD with its 10th-Generation processors and add full support for PCI-Express 4.0, but the board isn't listed with PCIe 4.0 support. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as we already knew back in January that Intel decided to cancel plans for PCIe 4.0 support on Comet Lake.

Meanwhile, sit tight. Chances are we'll see a few more leaks in the coming days.