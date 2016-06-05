Trending

Bitfenix To Introduce Two New PSU Lines

By Computex 

Bitdfenix revealed two new PSU lines at Computex, a mainstream one with Bronze efficiency and a more advanced line of products with Gold efficiency and a fully modular cabling design.

Bitfenix has only one PSU line in its portfolio, called Fury, which is based on a rather outdated FSP platform (the Aurum) that uses an Active Clamp Reset Forward (ACRF) topology on the primary side and a group regulated scheme on the secondary side. The Fury PSUs might have good looks and individually sleeved cables of very high quality, however their performance isn't high enough to make them worthy opponents against other PSUs in the respective wattage categories.

During Computex, Bitfenix unveiled two new PSU lines: a budget line and a more enthusiast-oriented one. These will be released in September at the earliest, according to the company.

Bitfenix Whisper Line (80 PLUS Gold)

ModelsBWG850M, BWG750M, BWG650M, BWG550M, BWG450M
OEMChannel Well Technology (GBK platform)
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold
ModularYes (fully)
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperatureno info
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Over Current Protection (multiple +12V rails) Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
PCIe (6+2 pin) ConnectorsBWG850M, BWG750M: 6x BWG650M: 4x BWG550M, BWG450M: 2x
Cooling140mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Japanese CapacitorsYes
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warrantyno info

As you can see in the table above, the upcoming Bitfenix Whisper family will consist of five members, with 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and capacities ranging from 450W to 850W, covering the low and mid-wattage categories. The OEM of these units will be Channel Well Technology (CWT), and, according to Bitfenix, the platform's code number is GBK. We haven't heard of this platform before, so we had to reach out to our resources to learn more about it. In the end, we found out that this platform shares some similarities with the one used by the Corsair RMx models, however there are some differences in the design since the Whisper design has multiple +12V rails, while the RMx PSUs only have one.

With a quick look at the power specification tables you can assume that all Whisper models will utilize DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails. In addition, Bitfenix will equip these units with FDB fans and Japanese caps, for increased reliability. There is no information at the moment on the MSRP or the warranty period.

Bitfenix Formula Bronze Line

ModelsBF700B, BF600B, BF500B, BF400B
OEMChannel Well Technology (CSB Platform)
Efficiency80 Plus Bronze
ModularNo
Intel Haswell ReadyYes
Operating temperatureno info
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection Under Voltage Protection Over Temperature Protection Short Circuit Protection Over Power Protection
PCIe (6+2 pin) ConnectorsBF700B, BF600B: 4x BF500B, BF700B: 2x
Cooling120mm Sleeve Bearing Fan
Japanese CapacitorsNo
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
Warrantyno info

These budget oriented PSUs will be based on a new bronze platform from CWT, with code name CSB. This is a brand new Bronze platform and Bitfenix will be among the first to utilize it. Although the design of this platform is budget oriented, still it uses DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, so the Bronze Formula PSUs will be compatible with the demanding C6 and C7 sleep states. In the cooling section a plain sleeve bearing fan is utilized, because Bitfenix wanted to keep the production cost low.

For the same reason you won't find any Japanese caps in these PSUs, however there is a mention in the specs about "quality" caps, meaning that most likely Taiwanese caps will be used. With the proper pricing scheme these models can easily infiltrate the lower-end segment of the PSU market and bring recognition (and revenue) to Bitfenix.

6 Comments
  • turkey3_scratch 05 June 2016 01:35
    Won't happen. They'll be overpriced and won't be competitive. Sorry, I just have to be negative. :P but it's my honest opinion.
    Reply
  • shilka86 05 June 2016 13:32
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1587697/why-you-should-not-buy-a-corsair-vs-thermaltake-smart-se-thermaltake-tr2-challenger-bitfenix-bitfenix-formula-bronze
    Reply
  • shilka86 05 June 2016 13:35
    Sory made a mistake i saw the Bitfenix Formula Bronze Line as a GPM but its a GPN so never mind my last post.
    Reply
  • Shankovich 05 June 2016 19:16
    Everyone is making PSU's now... remember, it's the OEM that counts.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 05 June 2016 19:18
    18074199 said:
    Everyone is making PSU's now... remember, it's the OEM that counts.

    Not really. All OEMs are capable of producing junk and good stuff. What really counts is the review. Knowing who the OEM is does not change the physical stuff inside. Though, very often, people have OEM bias. Take a PSU made by Enhance. Say (even though it is unrealistic) Seasonic also has the identical unit. People will say the Seasonic is better even though they are the same.
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 06 June 2016 16:49
    18072633 said:
    Sory made a mistake i saw the Bitfenix Formula Bronze Line as a GPM but its a GPN so never mind my last post.

    I just wounder if they plan on a Gold series and call it the BFG line.

    18074199 said:
    Everyone is making PSU's now... remember, it's the OEM that counts.

    Not always. Some OEMs have bad days too. Some started off not so good then a new line comes out and is excellent.
    Reply