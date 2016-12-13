'Blizzard Mountain' Expansion Now Available In 'Forza Horizon 3'

More content for Forza Horizon 3 is available today with the launch of the Blizzard Mountain expansion. Whereas the main game featured Australia’s desert, cities, plains, and forests, the expansion will take you to the snowy tundra for some off-road racing.

There's also a range of new vehicles to try out. With the snowy weather, you can expect a plethora of SUVs and pickups from popular manufacturers like Ford and Nissan. However, the slippery slopes are also prime racing terrain for both old and new rally cars so you can see how a classic Lancia vehicle stacks up against today’s Subaru cars, for example.



Still, that doesn’t mean that you can’t bring your pre-existing lineup of vehicles to the expansion. The trailer showed the Lamborghini Centenario, the game’s cover car, in the new area slipping around on thin ice. (Good luck driving that in the snow.) The expansion also brings a new barn find mission, so you’ll have to find and restore a classic vehicle hidden away in a small barn in the blizzard storm.

If you own the game’s Season Pass, you get the expansion for free. Otherwise, Blizzard Mountain will cost you $20. If you haven’t picked up Forza Horizon 3, check out our hands-on of the finished game. Spoiler alert: It's pretty fun.

