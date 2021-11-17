Core i5-12400 Gets Within Sniffing Distance of AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X In Adobe Premiere

Hardware detective Tum_Apisak has dug up new benchmarks for Intel's forthcoming Core i5-12400. It's an unreleased chip, but a eBay seller recently put the hexa-core Alder Lake processor up for purchase for $364.77.

It's not the first time that the Core i5-12400 is making rounds in the hardware circles. Last month, a Bilibili user shared some Core i5-12400 benchmarks where the chip was putting up some very strong performance. On this occasion, we get to see the Core i5-12400 go up against the Ryzen 5 5600X in Adobe Premiere Pro from the PugetBench benchmark suite.

If we put all the small leaks together, the Core i5-12400 reportedly comes equipped with six Golden Cove cores at 2.5 GHz that can boost up to 4.4 GHz. The Alder Lake processor also sports 18MB of L3 cache and a 65W PBP (Processor Base Power). The Ryzen 5 5600X, on the other hand, wields six of AMD's Zen 3 cores that operate with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.6 GHz boost clock. The chip has 32MB of L3 cache and a 65W TDP. The Ryzen 5 5600X lacks integrated graphics so the Core i5-12400F is a more fair comparison. However, it doesn't matter since Intel's F-series SKUs have the same level of performance as their non-F counterparts.

Intel Core i5-12400 Benchmarks

Processor Standard Overall Score Standard Export Score Standard Live Playback Score GPU Score Ryzen 5 5600X 722 79.3 65.1 64.7 Core i5-12400 712 78.7 63.7 64.8

As with all benchmark leaks, it's useful sprinkle some salt over them. Although Intel has likely already shipped the Core i5-12400 to OEMs, there's no way to know whether the Core i5-12400 from the benchmark is a retail sample or not. There are some details that may affect the Core i5-12400's numbers, though. For starters the Core i5-12400 was paired with DDR4-2400 memory whereas the Ryzen 5 5600X had access to faster DDR4-4000 memory. Both systems use the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and Windows 10 21H1 (19043).

Windows 11 does give Alder Lake a nice performance boost in some workloads. Our Alder Lake review shows that Alder Lake and Ryzen 5000 perform similary in Premiere Pro regardless if it's Windows 10 or Windows 11. Therefore, we don't expect the operating system to have hinder the Core i5-12400's performance.

Overall, the Ryzen 5 5600X delivered just 1.4% more performance than the Core i5-12400. The delta is so small that it's within the margin of error. Heck, you could even argue that the Core i5-12400 might actually be faster if was running with the same DDR4-4000 memory. Unfortunately, that's something we won't know until Intel officially launches its Alder Lake non-K series processors.