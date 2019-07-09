Corsair Says Its Memory Is Already AMD Ryzen 3000 Compatible

While companies like G.Skill set about creating new part numbers for AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, Corsair reminds us that many of its modules are already compatible with AMD’s new 7nm processors. A quick view of its RAM lineup showed 12 of the 57 kits it lists as compatible.

(Image credit: Corsair)

The firm even posted a video extolling the virtues of its highest-data-rate DRAM, mentioning kits up to DDR4-4000 specifically within the AMD context. But there’s a catch: It doesn’t appear under the option of X570-compatible kits linked above. There’s a second catch: We couldn’t find a “page 2” of the search results, and narrowing our search to get a different 12 results simply returned the one or two kits that matched the queue from the first 12.

And there’s even a third catch: When using Corsair’s part identifier, all associated have a latency of at least one cycle for every 200 MHz data rate (such as DDR4-3200 C16). As its competitors announce better-spec kits, such as DDR4-3600 C14, we can only hope that the firm’s validation process will return some real gems in short order.

Edit July 12: Corsair has validated the following list of kit: The first number is the capacity, the last number CAS latency, and the next to last number the data rate. We still don't see DDR4-4000, but DDR4-3600 will be more-appropriate for most users since firmware automatically drops the memory controller to infinity fabric ratio when higher data rates are employed.