Dell G7 15 and 17 Get Thinner Design With 10th Gen Intel Core

The Dell G7, the company’s foremost budget gaming laptop, is getting new, slimmer stylings to go along with Intel’s 10th Gen Core processor. It will come in both 15 and 17-inches size. Both will start at $1,429.99, with the 17-inch model launching today and the 15-incher following on June 29.

The new design slims down the sides of the chassis by putting a number of key ports on the back of the laptop. It feels sort of like the previous-gen Alienware strategy, which had, for lack of a better term, a bit of a booty.

The G5 15 is 18.3mm thin and comes in “mineral black,” as Dell calls it, with silver accents. The 4-zone RGB keyboard is optional, and there’s also lighting on the chassis itself that you can customize in Alienware Command Center.

Dell G7 Specs



Dell G7 15 (7500) Dell G7 17 (7700) CPU Up to Intel Core i9-10885H Up to Intel Core i9-10885H GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q Up to Nvidia RTX 2070 Super RAM Up to 16GB DDR4-2933 Up to 16GB DDR4-2933 Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD Display 15.6 inches, up to 4K OLED 17.3 inches, FHD, up to 300 Hz Networking 802.11ac, Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC optional 802.11ac, Intel AX201/ Killer Wireless 1650 2x2 AC optional Size 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches / 357.2 x 267.7 x 18.3mm 15.7 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches / 398.2 x 290 x 19.3 mm Battery 56 WHr or 86 Whr 56 Whr or 97 Whr Starting Price $1,429.99 $1,429.99

The G7 starts at an Intel Core i5-10300H and can be configured up to a Core i9-10885H. The discrete graphics cards range from an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti to an RTX 2070 Max-Q in the G7 15 and an RTX 2070 Super in the G7 17.

The display has narrow borders on two sides. It starts at 1080p resolution at a 144 Hz refresh rate with options for 300 Hz on both the 15 and 17-inch machines. On the 15-incher, there's also a 4K resolution OLED panel at 60 Hz. Dell claims that the OLED panel has tech built in to reduce blue light without the image taking a hit.