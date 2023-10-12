Former Arm China Execs Establish New Government-Backed Chip Firm

Arm has endured a turbulent past in China, marked by managerial and control disputes. Some of the former high-ranking executives of Arm China decided to leave the company to establish Borui Jingxin about two and a half years ago. The new company specializes in server-grade processors and is backed by the Shenzhen government, reports Bloomberg.

The Chief executive of Borui Jingxin is Yang Bo, who was previously responsible for government relations at Arm China. Jin Yongbin, who oversaw regional sales at Arm China, serves alongside his former colleague as senior vice president. In addition, William Liu, the former R&D chief of Arm China, is also at Borui Jingxin.

A representative from Borui Jingxin confirmed that the company specializes in Arm-based processors for datacenter and edge servers and maintains customer relationships with Arm China. The company does not necessarily compete against Arm China, though its products could certainly compete against reference system-on-chips (SoC) designed by Arm.

Borui Jingxin is part of an emerging wave of chip startups receiving substantial support from local governments. It has seen a remarkable influx of capital, with its registered funds soaring to 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) as of February (its previous tally was 45 million yuan). The capital infusion predominantly originated from two Shenzhen-based firms and a state-affiliated entity in Nanshan district.

The company is fervently enhancing its workforce, proactively recruiting engineers, including those from Arm China. Job advertisements indicate competitive compensation packages, reaching up to 1.1 million yuan ($150,720) annually for senior engineers. Borui Jingxin prides itself on a team comprising experienced professionals predominantly sourced from reputable chip design firms. However, it does not necessarily disclose that former Arm China executives lead it.

Furthermore, Borui Jingxin is continuously seeking reinforced backing from local governments. A notable instance includes a meeting attended by the company's high-ranking executives, Yang Bo and Jin Yongbin, with officials from Shanghai's Hongkou district.