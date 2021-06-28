The First DDR5-4800 32GB RAM Kit Hits the Market for $310

TeamGroup's DDR5-4800 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit (via momomo_us) has gone up for purchase on Amazon and Newegg for $310.99. Currently, there's no processor or motherboard that supports DDR5 memory, but Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake chips should change that very soon.

The memory modules arrive with a naked black PCB, lacking a fancy heat spreader or flashy RGB lighting. Remember this is the brand's value memory, the flamboyant T-Force series aimed at gamers and ethusiasts will arrive later on.

The memory kit (TED532G4800C40DC01) comes in a dual-channel presentation, so you get two 16GB DDR5 memory modules. They operate at DDR5-4800 with 40-40-40-77 timings. The memory module only requires 1.1V to hit the aforementioned data rate, though. There's nothing spectacular about the specifications since this is the initial rollout.

Adhering to JEDEC's specifications for DDR5, TeamGroup's DDR5-4800 memory modules pack a built-in power management IC (PMIC) and voltage regulator module (VRM). While DDR5 flaunts really high data rates, the first modules sport very loose timings. It remains to be seen whether DDR5 memory can hang with the best RAM on the market, but then would expect the first kits to be far from the best.

The TeamGroup DDR5-4800 32GB memory kit doesn't come cheap, but this was to be expected since it's bleeding-edge hardware, after all. Furthermore, the global semiconductor shortage has impacted memory pricing. Pricing-wise, TeamGroup's memory kit is in the same category as some of the high-end DDR4-4000 32GB (2x16GB) C16 memory kits on the market. But if you want to start parting out your next-gen build right this minute, it's currently your only option.