Gigabyte Packs Two GTX 1070s Into New Aorus X9 Gaming Laptop

By Gaming 

Gigabyte revealed a new powerhouse gaming laptop featuring dual GTX 1070 graphics in SLI and an overclockable Core i7 Kaby Lake processor. Meet the Aorus X9.

The new laptop features an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, with unlocked cores for mobile overclocking. Dual GeForce GTX 1070 graphics complement your choice of a 17.3” 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 100% Adobe RGB color accuracy or a 17.3” 3K (2560 x 1440) 120Hz screen with a 5ms response time. The X9 can be equipped with up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) of DDR4-2400 memory, in addition to up to two 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to a 2TB HDD.

Gigabyte claimed the new X9 is the world’s thinnest laptop to have both a “true” mechanical keyboard and two GTX 1070s in SLI. The keyboard itself features mechanical brown switches (Gigabyte hinted that Cherry is the manufacturer) with Aorus RGB Fusion backlighting. The company also put a spotlight on the quad-fan cooling design and RGB lightbar and chassis lighting, which gives the X9 a combination of practicality (that’s a lot of heat to dissipate) and style (all the pretty lights).

Full specifications (including USB and network connectivity) of the Gigabyte Aorus X9 gaming laptop are unknown, but Gigabyte said that we can expect to see it hit shelves before the end of October and that there would be two models available to the US, with the only differentiator being the storage. One version will sport a single 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a Newegg-exclusive model will come with two 512GB M.2 SSDs in RAID 0. The single-SSD model will go for $3,649, and the Newegg-exclusive version with two 512GB SSDs will have an MSRP of $3,799.

Gigabyte Aorus X9 Gaming Laptop
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7820HK
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 SLI GDDR5 8GB+8GB
Display- 17.3” UHD 3840x2160 IPS Anti-Glare Display with 100% Adobe RGB (optional) - 17.3" QHD 2560x1440 120Hz / 5ms WVA Anti-Glare Display (optional)
Memory4x DDR4 2400 (Max 64GB)
Storage- M.2 PCIe SSD x2 (512GB+512GB Max)- 2.5” HDD (2TB Max)
Dimensions12.4 x 16.9 x 0.9-1.18”
Weight7.9lb
MSRP- $3,649 (Single 512GB SSD)- $3,799 (Dual 512GB SSD, Newegg Exclusive)
20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Sam Hain 19 October 2017 23:54
    Well... At least they're offering a 1440p w/120Hz panel version for all those ducats and physical mass.
    Reply
  • Simon Anderson 20 October 2017 00:50
    I wish they'd make more enthusiast gear which wasn't all RGB lighting and "spaceship" design. Doesn't have to be completely minimalist: it can still say "this thing is faster than your thing", but without shoving it in our faces.
    Reply
  • bigdragon 20 October 2017 02:03
    I wish more OEMs would put dedicated graphics in their machines. Too many machines still ship with under-powered integrated graphics.

    Seems like Razer is the only OEM trying to make classy gaming laptops. I also agree that the stealth design and gaudy gamer stuff is annoying.
    Reply
  • anbello262 20 October 2017 02:55
    I actually like the design, to be honest, although I understand that the main issue is the lack of options.
    But I have a doubt, out of ignorance and not keeping up with the latest gen of gpus. Wouldn't it make more sense to have a 1080ti? Wouldn't that be less heat/energy and similar performance, without the SLI problems?
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 20 October 2017 03:18
    20290033 said:
    I wish they'd make more enthusiast gear which wasn't all RGB lighting and "spaceship" design. Doesn't have to be completely minimalist: it can still say "this thing is faster than your thing", but without shoving it in our faces.

    Agree, as I get older I like less and less these robotic Star Wars type cases and laptops.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 20 October 2017 03:53
    Is it so much to ask for a gaming laptop that looks like something an adult would use?
    Reply
  • costeakai 20 October 2017 05:48
    msi opened the way ... others are following
    Reply
  • Afrospinach 20 October 2017 08:36
    20290202 said:
    I actually like the design, to be honest, although I understand that the main issue is the lack of options.
    But I have a doubt, out of ignorance and not keeping up with the latest gen of gpus. Wouldn't it make more sense to have a 1080ti? Wouldn't that be less heat/energy and similar performance, without the SLI problems?

    There isn't a 1080ti for laptops, the 1080 like the desktop version is only about 20% faster than the 1070.
    Reply
  • aaronzz 20 October 2017 13:47
    What about temperature? Volcano mode "on"
    Reply
  • aaronzz 20 October 2017 13:48
    Reply