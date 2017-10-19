Gigabyte Packs Two GTX 1070s Into New Aorus X9 Gaming Laptop

Gigabyte revealed a new powerhouse gaming laptop featuring dual GTX 1070 graphics in SLI and an overclockable Core i7 Kaby Lake processor. Meet the Aorus X9.

The new laptop features an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, with unlocked cores for mobile overclocking. Dual GeForce GTX 1070 graphics complement your choice of a 17.3” 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS display with 100% Adobe RGB color accuracy or a 17.3” 3K (2560 x 1440) 120Hz screen with a 5ms response time. The X9 can be equipped with up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) of DDR4-2400 memory, in addition to up to two 512GB M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to a 2TB HDD.

Gigabyte claimed the new X9 is the world’s thinnest laptop to have both a “true” mechanical keyboard and two GTX 1070s in SLI. The keyboard itself features mechanical brown switches (Gigabyte hinted that Cherry is the manufacturer) with Aorus RGB Fusion backlighting. The company also put a spotlight on the quad-fan cooling design and RGB lightbar and chassis lighting, which gives the X9 a combination of practicality (that’s a lot of heat to dissipate) and style (all the pretty lights).

Full specifications (including USB and network connectivity) of the Gigabyte Aorus X9 gaming laptop are unknown, but Gigabyte said that we can expect to see it hit shelves before the end of October and that there would be two models available to the US, with the only differentiator being the storage. One version will sport a single 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a Newegg-exclusive model will come with two 512GB M.2 SSDs in RAID 0. The single-SSD model will go for $3,649, and the Newegg-exclusive version with two 512GB SSDs will have an MSRP of $3,799.