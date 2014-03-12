How to Fix Windows 8 Update Freezing Issue

Many times the updates are downloaded but are scheduled to get installed automatically during Windows shutdown or startup. Sometimes Windows 8 might also require a reboot after the successful installation of all the downloaded updates.

However, there might be times when you find that Windows 8 freezes while updating. This freezing issue may arise due to an application that is pre-installed on the computer, or sometimes because of incompatible service that is running in the background. In either case, administrators can restore the system to an earlier restore point which takes the system back to the state where no incompatible services were running or inappropriate applications were installed. Once done, the download and installation process of the updates can be re-initiated.



How to Restore Windows 8 to Earlier Restore Point

In order to restore Windows 8 to an earlier restore point, the instructions given below must be followed:

Log on to Windows 8 computer with the administrator account. Click the Desktop tile from the Start screen to go to the desktop screen. Once on the desktop screen, click File Explorer icon from the taskbar. On the opened Libraries window, right-click Computer from the left pane. From the context menu that appears, click Properties. On the System window, from the left pane, click System Protection. On the System Properties box, make sure that System Protection tab is selected. On the selected tab, click the System Restore button under System Restore section. On the displayed System Restore box, make sure that the Recommended Restore radio button is selected. Alternatively, Choose a different restore point radio button can also be selected to manually choose the restore point to which Windows 8 is to be restored. Click Next to continue. On the Confirm your restore point page, click Finish. On the displayed confirmation box, click Yes to restore the Windows 8 computer to an earlier restore point.

After Windows 8 is successfully restored to an earlier restore point, the instructions given below must be followed to initiate Windows update:

Restart the computer. Log on to Windows 8 computer with the administrator account. Make sure that the computer is connected to an active Internet connection. Click the Desktop tile from the Start screen to go to the desktop window. Once on the desktop screen, hover mouse to the bottom right corner of the window. From the displayed options, click Settings. On the Settings pane, click Control Panel. On the opened Control Panel window, click System and Security. On the System and Security window, click Windows Update from the right pane. On the Windows Update window, click Check for Updates from the left pane to make the Windows 8 download and install the updates automatically.

