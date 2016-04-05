HP Updates Envy Laptop Lineup With 4K Displays, Intel Iris Graphics, AMD FX CPU Options

HP Envy 15.6"

HP invited us out to New York City to check out its new premium laptop offerings before their official debut in France at the New York Times International Luxury Conference. The new products included updated HP Envy-series notebooks, with redesigned 15.6- and 17.3-inch clamshell models and 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops.

Specifications

Product HP Envy (15.6-inch) HP Envy (17.3-inch) HP Envy x360 (15.6-inch) CPU Options 6th Generation Intel Core i5, i7 Processors 6th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor -6th Generation Intel Core i5, i7 Processors-7th Generation AMD FX 9800P Quad-Core APU Memory 16 GB 16 GB Up to 16 GB GPU Options -Intel HD 530 Graphics-Intel Iris Graphics -Intel HD 530 Graphics-Intel Iris Graphics-Nvidia GeForce 940MX -Intel HD 530 Graphics-Intel Iris Graphics-AMD Radeon R7 Graphics Storage -Single Drive: Up to 1TB HDD, 512GB SATA SSD-Dual Drive: Up to 256GB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD -Single Drive: Up to 1TB HDD, 512GB SATA SSD-Dual Drive: Up to 256GB PCIe SSD, 1TB HDD -Single Drive: Up to 2TB HDD-Dual Drive: Up to 256GB PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD Display Options -FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-UHD (3840 x 2120) IPS -FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-UHD (3840 x 2120) IPS -FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-UHD (3840 x 2120) IPS Touchscreen Optional Optional Yes Ports -3x USB 3.0 -1x USB (Type-C)-HDMI 1.4-SD Card reader -3x USB 3.0 -1x USB (Type-C)-HDMI 1.4-SD Card Reader -2x USB 3.0-1x USB (Type-C)-HDMI 1.4 -SD Card Reader Thickness 17.95 mm 25.45 mm 18.8 mm Weight 4.4 lbs. 6.6 lbs. 4.5 lbs. Price Starting at $779.99 Starting at $1,029.99 Starting at $679.99

For the first time, HP’s entire Envy lineup offers 4K display options. The edge-to-edge flush glass screens have a thinner profile compared to previous generations, and the displays appear to offer a vibrant and crisp viewing experience. A newly-designed hinge elevates the keyboard of the 15.6- and 17.3-inch models, providing a stable typing and viewing experience in addition to enabling better airflow underneath the chassis for increased thermal dissipation.

HP Envy x360

The 15.6-inch HP Envy x360 can be equipped with the latest 7th generation AMD FX-9800P quad-core processor (as well as some yet-to-be-revealed dual core AMD APUs), which features AMD Radeon R7 graphics onboard. Thus, it's one of the first laptops to offer the new 7th generation AMD A-Series APUs. The 15.6- and 17.3-inch clamshell models can feature the latest 6th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and optional Intel Iris Graphics also makes its debut in the Envy notebook lineup. The 17.3-inch HP Envy features an optional Nvidia GeForce GTX 940MX discrete graphics module.

All three of the new HP Envy models are rated for more battery life than the previous iterations. The 15.6-inch Envy x360 2-in-1 offers up to an impressive 11 hours of battery life (up from 8 hours); the 17.3-inch Envy offers 6.5 hours of untethered run time; and the 15.6-inch Envy can provide off-wall operation for up to 9 hours. All of the new HP Envy notebooks support HP Fast Charge technology, which is capable of charging a battery to 90 percent in 90 minutes.

The USB 3.1 Type-C port on all of the Envy notebooks are capable of 5 Gb/s data transfer rates, falling short on functionality compared to other laptops sporting the Type-C interface. In addition, there is no video output from the port, making the HDMI 1.4 the only external display option.

The new Envy notebooks all feature a full-size LED backlit keyboard, audio by Bang & Olufsen, and a wider touchpad (compared to the previous generation of Envy track pads) The Envy lineup is also thinner, lighter and ostensibly more efficient than its predecessors. The 15.6-inch HP Envy and x360 2-in-1 support Windows Hello with an optional HD IR camera, and the 17.3-inch model follows suit with an optional Intel RealSense camera.

The new HP Envy lineup will first begin making its way to market online at HP’s website and other e-tailers starting in late May (May 25 for the 15.6-inch Envy, June 1 for the x360 and 17.3-inch models). All of them hit store shelves at Best Buy locations nationwide on June 12.

