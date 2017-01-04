Trending

HP Goes Big, Wide, And Curved With Omen X Gaming Monitor

HP announced the massive Omen X Gaming Monitor at CES. This curved display is HP’s pitch to the enthusiast gaming market, and is intended to complement the previously released Omen X gaming tower and self-built PCs alike.

We first saw the Omen X last summer. It was a bold statement to the elite gamer market from HP, which sells the product as a standalone case or in various PC configurations, some of them in partnership with Maingear.

The Omen X gaming monitor is a 35” Wide QHD display with 100Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. The display’s bezel measures under 6.87mm on the top and the sides, which should be almost unnoticeable during gaming and daily use.

Further complementing the immersive gaming experience is the 1.8 meter radius curvature, or 1800R; this means the distances from someone’s eyes to any point of the monitor will be equal if they are positioned correctly.

Finally, Omen X monitor users with Nvidia-equipped systems will have Nvidia’s G-Sync at their disposal for a smooth gaming experience.

The HP Omen X 35” Curved Display will be available on March 12 for $1,299.

Product NameHP Omen X 35 Gaming Monitor
Size35.03” diagonal
Curvature1800R
Resolution3440x1440
Aspect Ratio21:9
Refresh Rate100Hz
Response Time4ms
Panel TypeAMVA+ w/LED backlight
Viewing Angles (HxV)178 x 178 Degrees
G-Sync SupportYes
Audio-Audio Output-Headphone Jack
Color-sRGB 100%-Up to 16.7 million colors with the use of FRC technology
StandTilt: 5-23 DegreesHeight Adjustment: 5.12-inchesDetachable:  YesVESA Mounting: Bracket included
Dimensions32.8 x 12.95 x 16.14 inches (WxDxH)
Weight26.55lbs
Price$1,299
AvailabilityMarch 12, 2017
  • problematiq 04 January 2017 14:23
    Can someone spot me 1,300$+ taxes? My wife wont raise my allowance.


    Edit: forgot Taxes.
    Reply
  • Dantte 04 January 2017 14:27
    Very very close to what i deem a perfect monitor; cost is extremely high and wish it was faster.

    Perfect monitor would be a 35" 21:9, 1440p, 140Hz, g-sync, and under $1000. Tom's, please review this monitor when it comes out!
    Reply
  • SteveRNG 04 January 2017 14:55
    "this means the distances from someone’s eyes to any point of the monitor will be equal if they are positioned correctly. "

    Who sits almost six feet from their computer monitor? I realize that 35" is closer to a TV in size. But my question still stands, especially since it has "height adjustment". Because we all like our TV's to have 5 inches of height adjustment.
    Reply
  • wbingham 04 January 2017 17:19
    Great...finally some competition for the X34 and ROG Swift......

    Oh wait...same specs (1" larger for worse ppi) with a VA panel instead of IPS for the same overpriced $1200.

    Oh well....maybe finally the first vendor other than ASUS and ACER to put out a 34" 21:9 ratio, gsync monitor, at 100+ HZ in over a year does show some signs that competition is starting to pop up and hopefully drive these prices down. But for now, its the same story 1 year later.
    Reply
  • DookieDraws 04 January 2017 17:47
    Glad to see HP getting into the gaming market.
    Reply
  • scarecrow2311 04 January 2017 20:12
    Having played Battlefield 1 on this monitor ( only for about 5 min ) this is a great looking display, but ya i'd wait till the price drops a bit to below $1k
    Reply
  • mikeparkie 04 January 2017 20:43
    stand depth looks a little large, not everyone has a deep front to back desk.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40 05 January 2017 01:07
    That is definitely a nice looking display. Too bad it's wider than my available desk space. That... and my wife would strangle me for it seeing she hates this 24" on the desk now.
    Reply
  • iam2thecrowe 05 January 2017 09:04
    19103832 said:
    "this means the distances from someone’s eyes to any point of the monitor will be equal if they are positioned correctly. "

    Who sits almost six feet from their computer monitor? I realize that 35" is closer to a TV in size. But my question still stands, especially since it has "height adjustment". Because we all like our TV's to have 5 inches of height adjustment.

    19107139 said:
    That is definitely a nice looking display. Too bad it's wider than my available desk space. That... and my wife would strangle me for it seeing she hates this 24" on the desk now.

    I think if you ever see one of these monitors up close you will realise that although they are 35", there is probably less vertical real estate than a 27" 16x9 monitor. They don't appear that big when you see them because they aren't very tall. I think adding height adjustment is still a good option, especially when your paying so much.
    Reply
  • gio2vanni86 13 January 2017 09:04
    144hz, curved, Gsync. And price means nothing to me.
    Reply