HP Introduces Z-series Monitors with IPS Panels

In conjunction with SIGGRAPH 2013 in Anaheim, CA, HP introduced new professional monitors that carry the same Z-series branding as their workstations. These monitors are all built with that HP calls IPS Gen 2 panels (other manufacturers call it AH-IPS) for better power efficiency (HP says nearly 26%) over their earlier IPS panels while retaining the better color response over TN Film panels. The HP Z22i and Z23i offer 95% sRGB color space coverage, while the Z24i offers 99% sRGB coverage.The monitors are designed for users who need better color accuracy, and are designed and tested to go with the HP Z-series workstations.

The bases on all three monitors are adjustable for height, tilt, swivel and pivot to the portrait position. They also feature EPEAT Gold Certification and are TCO Edge Certified.

HP Z22i HP Z23i HP Z24i Panel type IPS Gen 2, LED Backlit Viewable image area 54,61 cm (21.5 in) widescreen; diagonally measured 58,42 cm (23 in) widescreen; diagonally measured 60,96 cm (24 in) widescreen; diagonally measured Viewing angle Horizontal: 178 degrees; Vertical: 178 degrees Brightness 250 cd/m2 250 cd/m2 300 cd/m2 Contrast ratio Static: 1000:1; Dynamic: 5,000,000:1 Response rate 8 ms gray to gray Frequency Horizontal: 24 KHz-94 KHz; Vertical: 50 Hz-76 Hz Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 16:10 Native resolution 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz Input signal DisplayPort, DVI-D, VGA (analog) (HDCP support on DVI-D and DisplayPort) USB Integrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (2) Downstream ports Integrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (2) Downstream ports Integrated USB 2.0 hub with (1) Upstream and (4) Downstream ports Power consumption ENERGY STAR®: 21.1 W; Default: 26 W; Maximum: 31 W; Sleep: 0.5W ENERGY STAR®: 22 W; Default: 28 W; Maximum: 36 W; Sleep: 0.5W ENERGY STAR®: 25.4 W; Default: 36 W; Maximum: 55 W; Sleep: 0.5W Dimensions (w x d x h) 50,9 x 23,7 x 46 cm (20.05 x 9.34 x 18.12 in) 54,4 x 24,29 x 46,99 cm (21.4 x 9.5 x 18.5 in) 55,94 x 23,79 x 52,5 cm (22.02 x 9.37 x 20.67 in) Weight 5,82 kg (12.84 lb) 6,4 kg (14.1 lb) 6,96 kg (15.35 lb) Base features Tilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 150 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90° Tilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 150 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90° Tilt: -5°to +30°; Swivel: 360°; Height Adjustable: 120 mm; Pivot Rotation: 90° Certification and compliance CE, CB, CEL Grade 1, KC, KCC, NOM, PSB, ICE, TUV-S, CCC, CECP, SEPA, TCO 6.0+Edge, EPA, ISC, VCCI, FCC, HSMI, Microsoft WHQL Certification (Windows 8 and Windows 7), ENERGY STAR® Qualified, EPEAT® Gold (select regions) Limited warranty Protected by HP, including a 3 year standard limited warranty. Optional HP Care Pack Services are extended service contracts that extend your protection beyond the standard warranties.

The HP Z22i, Z23i and Z24i Displays are available today for starting prices of $239, $259 and $399, respectively.