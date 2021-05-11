HP ZBook G8 Line Gets Tiger Lake-H

HP's first laptops to use Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors are its ZBook G8 line, which consists of four notebooks. There are two ZBook Fury laptops — one 15.6-inch and one 17.3-inch — along with the ZBook Power and ZBook Studio.
The ZBook Power is the entry-level workstation, going up to an Intel Core i-11950H CPU, using GPUs with 4GB of VRAM. The HP ZBook Studio G8, aimed at data scientists and creators, uses more powerful GPUs, with both gaming-grade GeForce RTX and workstation-grade RTX A-series cards with as much as 16GB of VRAM.
In an atypical move, the ZBook Studio G8 is getting an RGB keyboard, which you would typically find in gaming laptops. In fact, it will use the Omen gaming hub to make profiles. These key presets can be set per application, not just games, so you could have custom lighting for creative software.
|HP ZBook Power G8
|HP ZBook Studio G8
|HP ZBook Fury 15.6-inch G8
|HP ZBook Fury 17.3-inch G8
|CPU
|Up to Intel Core i9-11950H
|Up to Intel Core i9-11950H
|Up to Intel Core i9-11950H, Up to Intel Xeon W-11955M
|Up to Intel Core i9-11950H, Up to Intel Xeon W-11955M
|Graphics
|Nvidia T1200, RTX A2000 or Nvidia T600 (4GB GDDR6 each)
|Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6), Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6)
|Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6) or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6)
|Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6) or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6)
|RAM
|64GB DDR-3200 non-ECC
|32GB DDR5-3200 non-ECC
|Up to 128GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC, 64GB DDR4-3200 ECC
|Up to 128GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC, 64GB DDR4-3200 ECC
|Storage
|Up to 2TB Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe M.2 SSD
|Up to 2TB M.2 SED SSD, 2TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD
|Up to 2TB M.2 SED SSD, 2TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD
|Display
|15.6-inch, up to 3840 x 2160 (4K) anti-glare
|15.6-inch up to 4K touch
|15.6-inch up to 4K touch
|17.3-inch up to 4K touch
|Battery
|83 WHr
|83 WHr
|94 WHr
|94 WHr
|Networking
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5, Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5, Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced
|Release Date
|June 2021
|July 2021
|July 2021
|July 2021
The Fury line, which comes in both 15.6 and 17.3-inch sizes, offers the most power, including 11th Gen Xeon processors as well as up to 128GB of RAM. These two laptops also have configurable choices with either Nvidia or AMD graphics and allow for Intel LTE to work on the go.
For this round of workstations, HP is introducing its Tamper Lock system, which came from the Firefly G8, which notifies users or IT departments if the bottom of the laptop is removed. They can choose to disable the system, lock the BIOS or use Bitlocker to secure the system. Users would also know if RAM or HDDs were removed. Additionally, the laptops continue HP's tradition of using Tile tracking to recover the notebook if it is lost or stolen.
Pricing has not been made available, but HP says it will announce that closer to the laptops' launches.