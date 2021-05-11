HP ZBook G8 Line Gets Tiger Lake-H

HP's first laptops to use Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake-H processors are its ZBook G8 line, which consists of four notebooks. There are two ZBook Fury laptops — one 15.6-inch and one 17.3-inch — along with the ZBook Power and ZBook Studio.

The ZBook Power is the entry-level workstation, going up to an Intel Core i-11950H CPU, using GPUs with 4GB of VRAM. The HP ZBook Studio G8, aimed at data scientists and creators, uses more powerful GPUs, with both gaming-grade GeForce RTX and workstation-grade RTX A-series cards with as much as 16GB of VRAM.

(Image credit: HP)

In an atypical move, the ZBook Studio G8 is getting an RGB keyboard, which you would typically find in gaming laptops. In fact, it will use the Omen gaming hub to make profiles. These key presets can be set per application, not just games, so you could have custom lighting for creative software.

HP ZBook Power G8 HP ZBook Studio G8 HP ZBook Fury 15.6-inch G8 HP ZBook Fury 17.3-inch G8 CPU Up to Intel Core i9-11950H Up to Intel Core i9-11950H Up to Intel Core i9-11950H, Up to Intel Xeon W-11955M Up to Intel Core i9-11950H, Up to Intel Xeon W-11955M Graphics Nvidia T1200, RTX A2000 or Nvidia T600 (4GB GDDR6 each) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6), Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6) or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6) Up to Nvidia RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6) or AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6) RAM 64GB DDR-3200 non-ECC 32GB DDR5-3200 non-ECC Up to 128GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC, 64GB DDR4-3200 ECC Up to 128GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC, 64GB DDR4-3200 ECC Storage Up to 2TB Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 SED SSD, 2TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD Up to 2TB M.2 SED SSD, 2TB 5,400 rpm SATA HDD Display 15.6-inch, up to 3840 x 2160 (4K) anti-glare 15.6-inch up to 4K touch 15.6-inch up to 4K touch 17.3-inch up to 4K touch Battery 83 WHr 83 WHr 94 WHr 94 WHr Networking Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5 Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5, Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth 5, Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Release Date June 2021 July 2021 July 2021 July 2021

The Fury line, which comes in both 15.6 and 17.3-inch sizes, offers the most power, including 11th Gen Xeon processors as well as up to 128GB of RAM. These two laptops also have configurable choices with either Nvidia or AMD graphics and allow for Intel LTE to work on the go.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: HP)

For this round of workstations, HP is introducing its Tamper Lock system, which came from the Firefly G8, which notifies users or IT departments if the bottom of the laptop is removed. They can choose to disable the system, lock the BIOS or use Bitlocker to secure the system. Users would also know if RAM or HDDs were removed. Additionally, the laptops continue HP's tradition of using Tile tracking to recover the notebook if it is lost or stolen.

Pricing has not been made available, but HP says it will announce that closer to the laptops' launches.