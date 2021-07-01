Now Even Your Liquid Cooler’s Tubing Can Get RGB

Galax is finding new ways to add even more bling to your system. The brand's latest creation consists of a soft tube cover that adds RGB lighting to your AIO liquid cooler's tubing.

The Galax Soft Tube ARGB Vest, which sells for $57.40 at watercooling retailer FormulaMod, is made of silicon, boasts excellent flexibility and is also resistant to high temperatures. The cover measures 330mm in length so it should be more than sufficient to coat the best AIO CPU coolers on the market.

Galax sells the Soft Tube ARGB Vest in both 10mm and 12mm variants. Therefore, you'll have to measure the outer diameter of your tubing to see which one fits best for you. Installation is quick and easy since all you have to do is wrap the cover around your tubing and secure it in place with the six included transparent clips.

Each cover communicates with your system through a standard 3-pin 5V ARGB connector. Most modern motherboards should have a few of these connectors laying around. If yours doesn't, you may need to pick up an ARGB controller hub.

The Galax Soft Tube ARGB Vest features ARGB illumination so you can personalize it to your liking. Galax doesn't provide a piece of software to control the lighting, which is a plus since you don't have to install a separate program to just control the cover. However, the Galax Soft Tube ARGB Vest's packaging show that it's only compatible with three motherboard ecosystems: Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion and MSI Mystic Light Sync. Apparently, ASRock and Biostar motherboard owners are out of luck on this one.