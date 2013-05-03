Iiyama Releases ProLite E2773HS-2 27-inch Monitor

Iiyama has released its ProLite E2773HS-2 monitor, which is a 27" screen. The monitor boasts a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has a static contrast ratio of 1200:1, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, a 3.4 ms response time, 300 cd/m2 brightness, and it has two 2 W speakers built in. The screen also features iiyama's X-Res technology, which enhances text and images (both video and picture) to appear crisper and raise the sense of sharpness.

Connectivity is handled by the standard set of mainstream connectors including VGA, DVI-D and HDMI.

iiyama has not given an official MSRP, but the unit is expected to hit the streets mid-May for a price just over $300.