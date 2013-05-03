Iiyama Releases ProLite E2773HS-2 27-inch Monitor

Iiyama has released its ProLite E2773HS-2 monitor, which is a 27" screen. The monitor boasts a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, has a static contrast ratio of 1200:1, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5,000,000:1, a 3.4 ms response time, 300 cd/m2 brightness, and it has two 2 W speakers built in. The screen also features iiyama's X-Res technology, which enhances text and images (both video and picture) to appear crisper and raise the sense of sharpness.
Connectivity is handled by the standard set of mainstream connectors including VGA, DVI-D and HDMI.
iiyama has not given an official MSRP, but the unit is expected to hit the streets mid-May for a price just over $300.
agreed, 4-5 years ago I picked up a 27" 1920x1200 monitor. It was great at the time because my setup dictated that I sit a little ways away from it. But now that I sit a 'normal' 2' from it the pixel density is driving me nuts. Now I am saving my pennies for a replacement which will be a 27-30" 1440p or a 40-45" UHD (if they become available).
Anything less than 2560x1440 should not even get a mention on Tom's Hardware.
Seriously why is this on Toms Hardware? There are a huge number of 1080p panels at 27" on the market that are both cheaper and far better than this one. If you want 1080p go for a 23". You guys should be posting about new developments in the computer monitor industry for example sAMOLED, 1600p+, UHD etc
ill take a higher quality picture over higher resolution any day.
make no mistake, unless you poor 1k+ into a monitor you are sacrificing quality image for that higher resolution.