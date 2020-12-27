Core i9-11900, Core i7-11700, Core i7-11700K Specs Reportedly Exposed In New Leak

A Bilibili user (via harukaze5719) has posted a thread over at the Bilibili forums that expose the purported specifications of three Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake-S processors. The chips are engineering samples that the user claims to have picked up on the black market, so final specifications will likely differ from those shown.

The first processor corresponds to the Core i9-11900, which comes equipped with an eight-core, 16-thread configuration and a 16MB L3 cache. The base clock is set at 1.8 GHz, while the single boost clock peaks at 4.5 GHz. The all-core boost on the Core i9-11900 appears to top out at 4 GHz. The Core i9-11900 is a 65W processor, but that's just the PL1 (power level 1) rating. The PL2 value is actually configured to 224W.

Both the Core i7-11700K and Core i7-11700 share the same core specifications as the Core i9-11900. In the case of the Core i7-11700K, the chip reportedly flaunts a 3.4 GHz base clock and a 4.8 GHz single base clock. The all-core boost clock is a bit lower at 4.3 GHz. Coming as no surprise, the Core i7-11700K features a 125W PL1 and a 250W PL2 rating.

Lastly, the Core i7-11700 allegedly checks in with a 1.8 GHz base clock but has a single boost clock that reaches 4.4 GHz. The all-core boost clock, however, is stuck at 3.8 GHz. Like the Core i9-11900, the Core i7-11700 also abides by the 65W PL1 and 224W PL2 restrictions.

According to the Bilibili user, the default XMP frequency for Rocket Lake-S is DDR4-3200. However, it was possible to pair the processors with DDR4-4133 memory on an unspecified B560 motherboard. This is a fascinating discovery as it appears that Intel might have enabled memory overclocking on the B560 chipset. If true, this would be a revolutionary change in the right direction since the chipmaker's lesser chipsets are historically limited to the officially supported memory frequency for that specific generation of processors. For example, existing B460, H470, and H410 motherboards are limited to DDR4-2933 memory modules, which are the Comet Lake-S processors' official specifications.

It's a known fact that Rocket Lake-S will wield Cypress Cove cores, which, according to Intel, will offer double-digit instruction per cycle (IPC) improvements. On the graphics side, a previous leak spoke of four potential setups for the 11th Generation chips. The Rocket Lake-S SKUs will feature Xe graphics with either 32 EUs or 24 EUs, while the Comet Lake-S Refresh models will land with UHD Graphics 630and 610 with 24 EUs and 12 EUs each, respectively.

Intel has established the launch date for Rocket Lake-S in the first quarter of next year. However, rumors claim that we might see an announcement as early as CES 2021.