Intel's Bean Canyon NUCs Hit the Shelves

At the beginning of July, we got word that Intel was readying its Bean Canyon NUC (Next Unit of Computing) for an eminent launch. Later that month the chipmaker later released a document detailing its technical specifications. After much anticipation, the Bean Canyon NUCs have finally come out of the oven and are available for purchase. 

Intel's Bean Canyon NUCs come equipped with Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake-U 28W processors, which feature Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 and 128MB of eDRAM. They are sold as barebone kits without memory, storage, or an operating system.

The base model features an Intel Core i3-8109U dual-core processor with hyper-threading technology and has a $299 price tag.

The intermediate model carries an Intel Core i5-8259U quad-core chip with hyper-threading and costs $399.

Both the Core i3 and Core i5 models come in two variants. They are available with and without an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay for adding a SSD or HDD. 

Finally, the top-end NUC employs an Intel Core i7-8559U quad-core processor with hyper-threading and will set you back $499.

All four Bean Canyon NUCs are available for purchase at Intel's website.

ModelNUC8i3BEKNUC8i3BEHNUC8i5BEKNUC8i5BEHNUC8i7BEH
ProcessorIntel Core i3-8109UIntel Core i3-8109UIntel Core i5-8259UIntel Core i5-8259UIntel Core i7-8559U
Cores / Threads2 / 42 / 44 / 84 / 84 / 8
Base Clock / Turbo Clock3GHz / 3.6GHz3GHz / 3.6GHz2.3GHz / 3.8GHz2.3GHz / 3.8GHz2.7GHz / 4.5GHz
GraphicsIris Plus Graphics 655Iris Plus Graphics 655Iris Plus Graphics 655Iris Plus Graphics 655Iris Plus Graphics 655
DDR4 SO-DIMM Slots22222
Max Memory32GB32GB32GB32GB32GB
Storage1x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot1x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot1x 2.5 inches 9.5mm SATA III bay1x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot1x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot1x 2.5 inches 9.5mm SATA III bay1x M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot1x 2.5 inches 9.5mm SATA III bay
Removable Memory Card SlotmicroSDXC with UHS-I supportmicroSDXC with UHS-I supportmicroSDXC with UHS-I supportmicroSDXC with UHS-I supportmicroSDXC with UHS-I support
USB Ports2x front USB 3.1 Gen 22x rear USB 3.1 Gen 21x Thunderbolt 32x front USB 3.1 Gen 22x rear USB 3.1 Gen 21x Thunderbolt 32x front USB 3.1 Gen 22x rear USB 3.1 Gen 21x Thunderbolt 32x front USB 3.1 Gen 22x rear USB 3.1 Gen 21x Thunderbolt 32x front USB 3.1 Gen 22x rear USB 3.1 Gen 21x Thunderbolt 3
Graphics Output1x HDMI 2.0a1x USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)1x HDMI 2.0a1x USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)1x HDMI 2.0a1x USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)1x HDMI 2.0a1x USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)1x HDMI 2.0a1x USB-C (DisplayPort 1.2)
Internet ConnectivityIntelWireless-AC 9560 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v510/100/1000 Mbps EthernetIntelWireless-AC 9560 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v510/100/1000 Mbps EthernetIntelWireless-AC 9560 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v510/100/1000 Mbps EthernetIntelWireless-AC 9560 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v510/100/1000 Mbps EthernetIntelWireless-AC 9560 802.11ac 2x2 + Bluetooth v510/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet
Pricing$299$299$399$399$499
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JamesSneed 17 August 2018 13:53
    Every time I hear this all I can think is Bean Canyon was filled up and is now called Coffee Lake.

    It is pretty cool how powerful these NUC's are now.
    Reply
  • gggplaya 17 August 2018 13:58
    10,000 passmark on the i5 and i7 NUC's make them pretty good plex servers for 1080p transcoding.
    Reply