Intel's Bean Canyon NUCs Hit the Shelves

At the beginning of July, we got word that Intel was readying its Bean Canyon NUC (Next Unit of Computing) for an eminent launch. Later that month the chipmaker later released a document detailing its technical specifications. After much anticipation, the Bean Canyon NUCs have finally come out of the oven and are available for purchase.

Intel's Bean Canyon NUCs come equipped with Intel's 8th generation Coffee Lake-U 28W processors, which feature Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 and 128MB of eDRAM. They are sold as barebone kits without memory, storage, or an operating system.

The base model features an Intel Core i3-8109U dual-core processor with hyper-threading technology and has a $299 price tag.

The intermediate model carries an Intel Core i5-8259U quad-core chip with hyper-threading and costs $399.

Both the Core i3 and Core i5 models come in two variants. They are available with and without an optional 2.5-inch SATA bay for adding a SSD or HDD.

Finally, the top-end NUC employs an Intel Core i7-8559U quad-core processor with hyper-threading and will set you back $499.

All four Bean Canyon NUCs are available for purchase at Intel's website.