Maingear's Revamped Vybe Desktop Starts at $699, Goes (Way) up From There

There are basically three ways to get a gaming desktop: buying a pre-configured system, customizing a system based on pre-selected components, and building a totally custom system from scratch. Maingear revealed its new Vybe product line today with options meant to appeal to people who fit into any of those categories.

The pre-configured Vybe systems are broken up into four stages: "Esports" at the bottom, 1080p, 1440p, and the combined "4K & Creators" at the top. Prices start at $699 for the Esports option and jump all the way up to $2,499 for the 4K & Creators option. Here's how the core components of each "stage" of Vybe compare:

Name

Maingear Vybe Stage 1

Maingear Vybe Stage 2

Maingear Vybe Stage 3

Maingear Vybe Stage 4

CPU

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-9600K Coffee Lake Intel Core i9 9900K Motherboard

MSI B450M Pro-VD MATX MSI B450M Pro-VD MATX MSI Z390 A-Pro MSI Z390 A-Pro Cooling

AMD Wraith Cooler Maingear Certified AMD Wraith Cooler Epic 240 Supercooler Epic 240 Supercooler Memory

8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-2666 8GB HyperX FURY DDR4-2666 16GB HyperX FURY DDR4-2933(2x8GB) 16GB HyperX FURY DDR4-2933(2x8GB) GPU

X

Geforce 1660 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 Power Supply

450W EVGA SuperNOVA BT 500W EVGA SuperNOVA B 500W EVGA SuperNOVA B 750W EVGA SuperNOVA B3 Storage

256GB Intel 545s 256GB Intel 545s 256GB Intel 545s / 1TB Seagate Desktop HDD

512GB Intel SSD 660p / 2TB Seagate Desktop HDD

Price (Starting)

$699

$1,049

$1,499

$2,499



Maingear also offers custom Vybe configurations separated by CPU type: AMD Ryzen, AMD Threadripper, Intel Z390, and Intel X299. Prices start at $907 for the base level Ryzen and reach $23,308 for a maxed-out Threadripper option with all of the most expensive peripherals. (Which includes a monitor, gaming chair, keyboard, mouse, etc.)

Maingear said in a press release that all of the Vybe custom options offer dual graphics configurations, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and numerous Western Digital Black NVMe SSDs. These options are essentially for people who have money to spare but can't (or simply don't want to) take the time to create a fully custom system from off-the-shelf parts.

Those who do want to build their own systems, however, can do so with the Vybe DIY chassis, available through Maingear and Microcenter. The case offers a laundry list of goodies, from stainless steel construction to a custom-engineered fan and lighting controller, and is supposed to make custom builds easy.

Maingear also offers its Apex cooling system (no relation to Apex Legends) across the Vybe lineup. That cooling option debuted with the F131, which we named as one of the best gaming desktops of 2019, and this is the first time it's expanded beyond that system. The company describes Apex in nearly Harlequin Romance-like terms:

"Apex merges a quiet pump, pressure regulated cooling, flow-rate sensing, and a high-capacity reservoir. Exquisitely machined from solid blocks of crystal-clear acrylic, Apex is the best performing and most visually stunning liquid cooling solution available."

More information about the Vybe lineup is available on Maingear's website. The company didn't offer details about how much the Vybe DIY chassis will cost or when it will be available; pricing for the other Vybe models varies by configuration.