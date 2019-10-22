Minix Releases New Fanless Mini PC Featuring Intel N4100

Minix released a new mini PC this week called the NEO G41V-4 on Ali Express . This fanless mini PC supports up to three unique displays and features an Intel N4100 chip—an upgrade from the previous NEO N42C-4 , which uses the N4200.

Spec NEO G41V-4 CPU Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake with Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM 4 GB DDR4 2400MHz Storage 64 GB SD Card Micro SD Slot Video Output HDMI / DisplayPort / VGA Audio Output 3.5mm Headphone Jack / HDMI Internet Gigabit Ethernet, Dual-Band WiFi 5 802.11ac Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 USB 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0 Power Supply 12V Barrel Jack

The NEO G41V-4 avoids fans entirely by routing heat through the case. The metal chassis is designed to passively cool the board while it operates. To avoid excess dust and debris, the case also features ventilation lining and a dust prevention mesh filter.

The triple display feature sounds exciting at first glance—but it's important to note the NEO G41V-4 provides three unique display ports—HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. This is a drawback if you were expecting three consistent video output ports, but a plus if you need video output options.

The new Mini PC has yet to be officially listed on the website. You can find the product listing on Ali Express. The NEO G41V-4 is currently priced at $274.90 (€246.59).