MSI Announces Five More B350, X370 Motherboards

MSI hasn't forgotten about the B350 and X370 chipsets. Yesterday it announced five new motherboards with the A320 chipset; today it announced the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC for AMD's Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors. (One could even say that the number of AM4 socket motherboards, like the temperature, just keeps Ryzen higher and higher.)

The X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC is MSI's new flagship AM4 motherboard. It follows the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon announced earlier this year with a bundled Intel WiFi AC card that will allow you to use the board's LAN port for gaming while using WiFi for other applications. MSI said in a press release that the card offers up to 433Mbps connection speeds, so it should be good enough to stream music while you play a game, for example.

The other boards announced today are supposed to offer a middle ground between MSI's A320 boards and the X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC. All of them support Mystic Light Sync, the company's lighting control utility, to make it easier for you to choose the colors and effects you want in your rig. All but the B350 Krait Gaming and B350 Gaming Plus also feature VR Boost to enable low-latency VR gaming with reduced motion sickness.

Between these new products, the A320 boards announced yesterday, and the AM4 motherboards it had already announced, MSI has the whole gamut of Ryzen-ready motherboards covered. The company hasn't revealed pricing or release info for the boards, though. You can learn more about AM4 chipsets as well as the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors with which they work in our articles on the subjects. And, if you're curious about what the AM4 motherboard market looks like, you can also check out our price lists for B350 and X370 motherboards to get a better idea of how much you'll need to spend.

You can also learn more about the B350 Gaming Plus, B350 Gaming Pro Carbon, B350 Krait Gaming, X370 Gaming Plus, and X370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC on MSI's website.