MSI Prepares To Freeze The RX 480

MSI is preparing four customized RX 480 GPUs for launch with its Twin Frozr VI thermal solution. All of these cards are quite similar but with slightly different features and clock speeds.

The Twin Frozr VI thermal solution uses two Torx 2.0 fans seated on a beefy aluminum heatsink. The heatsink is perforated by a series of six nickel-plated copper heatpipes, which in turn make direct contact with a nickel-plated copper baseplate. The protective nickel coating on the copper is designed to extend the heatsink’s durability and usefulness by preventing corrosion.

The cooler also supports MSI’s “Zero Frozr” feature, which will shut down the fans when the GPU drops below 60 degrees Celsius. This helps keep the case relatively quiet when the system is idling.

The four different variants MSI plans to release will all look nearly identical. One of the key differences is that two of the cards will come with a metal backplate, whereas the backplate is an optional feature on the other two. The graphics cards will also differ in terms of clock speed and RAM support.

There isn’t word on pricing at this time, but MSI expects these RX 480 GPUs will be available around the middle of August 2016.