NZXT's New PC Bundles Aim to Make Game Streaming Easier

NZXT recently announced new streaming bundles for BLD, their custom build service, which adds the necessary hardware to make entering the world of streaming easier. With game streaming gaining popularity at a fervent pace, it was only a matter of time until we saw something like this.

NZXT has created two streaming packages to sell with their BDL streaming PCs, the Essentials bundle and the Premium bundle. Each has gaming streaming essentials, with the Premium bundle adding a lot more to it for more advanced streaming with green screens and more.

The Essentials bundle includes the following:

Blue Snowball (Microphone)

Elgato Stream Deck Mini

Logitech c922x Pro Stream (Camera)

Streamlabs OBS (Software)

(Image credit: NZXT)

If bought as a standalone package, the cost is $199.99. When purchased with the NZXT BLD Streaming PC, that cost is $2,697.91, which saves users about $1.

The Premium Bundle includes a lot more goodies:

Blue Yeti Pro (Microphone)

Blue Radius II Shock Mount + Pop Filter

Microphone Boom Arm

Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato Key Light

Elgato Green Screen

Elgato Game Capture HD60 Pro (Capture Card)

Logitech x922x Pro Stream (Camera)

Streamlabs OBS (Software)

(Image credit: NZXT)

The price on this package if bought alone is $1,099.99. If it is purchased with the BLD Streaming PC, that total becomes $3,597.91 (no savings).

NZXT’s BLD Streaming PC Specs

NZXT’s BLD Streaming PC that goes along with these streaming accessories has solid specifications. Alone, this configuration costs $2,498.91.

Case H700 White CPU Intel Core i7-9700K Video Card EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Black Gaming Edition Motherboard MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC RAM G.Skill TridentZ RGB 16GB 3600 MHz SSD Samsung 970 Evo 1TB CPU Cooling NZXT Kraken X72 Software Windows 10 Home & Streamlabs OBS Price $2498.91

The BLD Streaming PC allows users to choose up to three free games, specify the desired budget range and a 48 business hour turnaround to build and ship. Their BLD page has a “recommendation engine” that predicts FPS within 10 percent accuracy to guarantee gaming performance of each custom BLD PC for the games selected. This way, users are able to see their approximate frame rate with the hardware chosen, which is pretty unique in the custom build space. Each system carries a 2-year warranty.

The BLD systems and streaming accessories will be available in the U.S. and Canada between now and April 26.

How to Set Up Your Streaming PC

NZXT this week also released a short video on how to setup your streaming PC. You can watch it below.