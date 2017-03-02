Trending

NZXT Offers Free AM4 Upgrade Kits For Kraken Series Coolers

AMD’s Ryzen 7 CPUs are now available, but how will you keep these 8-core workhorses cool? The new CPU architecture comes with a brand new AM4 socket, and with it comes new CPU mount measurements, which means your existing CPU cooler won’t fit without an upgrade. AMD also exacerbated the problem by neglecting to inform motherboard manufacturers of the reference height for the backplate's screw holders. If your cooler relies on the factory backplate, you’ll likely need a new one.

Fortunately, you may not have to pay for that upgrade. If you have an AIO closed-loop water cooler from NZXT, all you have to do is ask for one, because the company is offering a free upgrade for its Kraken Series AIO coolers. The NZXT AM4 upgrade kit is compatible with the last generation Kraken X31, X41, X61, and current generation Kraken X42, X52, and X62 CPU coolers. NZXT said the AM4 kit supports AM2 and AM3 as well.

To request an upgrade it, you must submit a ticket to the company’s support team and choose “AM4 Bracket Support” as your department. NZXT requires a proof of purchase for the AM4 motherboard that you purchased. You also have to prove that you bought an NZXT Kraken cooler. Upon qualification, NZXT will ship the bracket within two business days. U.S. customers should receive the package within five business days, and Canadian customers should expect delivery within seven business days. International shipments can take as long as two weeks.

NZXT noted that the upgrade kits are free, and it won’t charge you for shipping, but you are responsible for VAT as well as import tax and duties.

You can request NZXT's upgrade kit today. The first shipments will start March 15.

    On topic, this is a really cool move by NZXT. I've got a Kraken x61, and might pick up a Ryzen chip if the claims about it not working on 7 turn out to be exaggerated.
