Build Your Own Dual-Bay NAS With Odroid-HC4

One of the typical use cases for a single-board computer (SBC) is acting as network attached storage (NAS). HardKernel embraces this concept and has announced its ODROID-HC4, a $65 SBC designed to provide NAS duties solely (via CNX Software).

ODROID-HC4 Hardware Specifications

SoC – Amlogic S905X3 quad-core Cortex-A55 Arm V8 processor @ 1.8 GHz with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU @ 650 MHz

System Memory – 4GB DDR4

UHS-1 compatible MicroSD card slot for the operating system

2x SATA III ports using an ASM1061 PCIe to SATA controller

Networking – Gigabit Ethernet via Realtek RTL8211F PHY

Video Output – HDMI 2.0 up to 4K UHD @ 60 Hz

USB – 1x USB 2.0 host port

Optional OLED Display and Real Time Clock via 7-pin header with SPI and I2C

Debugging – 4-pin UART header for serial console

IR receiver for remote controller

Power Supply – 15V DC via barrel jack

Dimensions – 3.3 x 3.5 x 1 inch (84 x 90.5 x 25.0mm)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hardkernel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Hardkernel)

The ODROID-HC4 is designed for two 2.5 / 3.5-inch SATA drives, which are then inserted vertically into the clear plastic shell, where they are guided down to two SATA connectors. Hardkernel uses an ASM1061 PCIe-to-SATA controller to connect the drives to the external interface, and it's good for around a 400MB/s transfer speed.

The main board contains the Cortex-A55 Arm v8 CPU along with 4GB of RAM and a micro SD card slot for the operating system. At the time of writing, the OS is limited to Ubuntu 20.04, but third-party images will be available in due course. A single 15V 4A power supply, available from Hardkernel, powers the ODROID-HC4 and SSD drives.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CNX Software / Hardkernel) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Hardkernel)

Launching October 27, the ODROID-HC4 starts from $65 for just the board and the plastic enclosure. Spending $10 more, we get a real-time clock and OLED screen that provides live information about the NAS. Hardkernel will also offer optional accessories such as WiFi and Bluetooth adaptors and a remote control.