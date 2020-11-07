Origin PC's NS-15 Workstation Laptop Is Ryzen 9 5950X Ready

Wouldn't it be great to have a new shiny Ryzen 5000-series CPU in your laptop? Origin PC has you covered with its newly upgraded NS-15 workstation laptop, which now features support for the new Ryzen 5000-series desktop CPUs from AMD, including the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X.

Yes, you heard me correctly: Origin PC is putting Ryzen desktop CPUs in a laptop, but this idea isn't as crazy as it sounds; origin PC has been building laptops with desktop CPUs inside them for nearly a decade. At one point, it even offered Intel HEDT chips in its notebooks, which is quite impressive all by itself. It's a great business for Origin PC because having desktop-class CPU performance in a laptop chassis (albeit a thick chassis) is very appealing to customers who can use all that power.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Origin PC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Origin PC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Origin PC)

The NS-15 looks like a normal-sized 15.6' notebook from the front, Origin made the chassis very thick at around 1.2 inches to fit all the cooling required for the desktop CPUs, and it weighs in at a beefy 5.9lbs. So expect to use this notebook more as a desktop replacement than something that sits on your lap.

For I/O, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a single USB 2.0 Type-A port, a headphone and mic jack, one JR-45 Ethernet jack, Displayport 1.4 output over a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one 1.4 Mini DisplayPort output, and one HDMI output. Regarding the NS-15's display, you get a 1080P 15.6" IPS 144hz screen.

Like most Origin PCs, this laptop is designed around the customer, speccing the unit out the way they want. Thus, pricing options will vary significantly based on the CPU, GPU, RAM, and storage configurations you choose.

For CPUs, you can choose seven options: The Ryzen 7 3700X, Ryzen 9 3900, Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 9 5900X, and Ryzen 9 5950X.

For GPUs, you can equip either an RTX 2060 Max-P or RTX 2070 Max-P; the Max-P identifier means the GPU will run at the maximum power limit and frequencies Nvidia will allow on its mobile Turing SKUs. Unfortunately, there is no RTX 2080 option available.

For memory and storage, you can get almost anything you want from 8GB 2400MHz RAM kits all the way up to 64GB of 3200MHz kits. For storage, anything from 256GB-4TB SSDs is an option. The only option that is a bit lacking is mechanical storage, with only two 1TB options available. However, nothing is stopping you from adding your own storage yourself.

(Image credit: Origin PC)

Speccing the laptop out with a Ryzen 9 5950X, 32GB of 3200MHz RAM, RTX 2070, and two SSDs, one being a Samsung 970 Evo Plus 256GB and a 1TB Samsung 860 PRO; it all comes out to a surprisingly cheap $3100. While $3000 is expensive for a laptop in general, the fact that you're getting a Ryzen 9 5950X in the mix makes it a reasonable price for that many cores. For perspective, many top-tier gaming notebooks run in the $3000 range.

Overall the NS-15 is a great laptop for workstation users or content creators who need high amounts of processing power in a notebook package. You can customize your own Origin PC NS-15 here.