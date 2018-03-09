Patriot Viper DDR4 3000 MHz 16 GB RAM Kit Giveaway

Now's your chance to enter our latest giveaway for a Patriot Viper Red LED DDR4 3000 MHz 16 GB RAM kit. Enter here.

Itching to upgrade to that old RAM in your PC? Well, now's your chance in our latest giveaway. We partnered up with Patriot to bring you a DDR4-3000 MHz memory prize package. To enter, simply follow the instructions in the widget in the giveaway thread. With 8 ways to enter, there are plenty of chances to win. The Patriot Viper Red LED DRAM 16GB Kit 3000MHz Giveaway will run from Friday, March 9 until Tuesday, March 20. No purchase necessary to enter, void where prohibited. This giveaway is open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom, who are 18 or older. For a full list of rules, please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam giveaway widget.

Good luck!