Phanteks Slaps Tempered-Glass Side Panels On New Enthoo Evolv ATX Case

Phanteks announced a new ATX gaming case with tempered-glass side panels called the Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass, which also features the company’s RBG LED lighting controls.

ProductPhanteks Enthoo ATX Tempered Glass Case
Motherboard CompatibilityE-ATX, ATX, mATX, Mini ITX
Drive Bays-3.5-inch HDD x 8 (5 Included)-2.5-inch SSD x 3 (2 Included)
PCIe Expansion Slots7
Included Fans-140 mm Rear Fan-140 mm Front Intake Fan x2
Liquid Cooling Radiator OptionsFront- Up to 280 or 360 mmTop- Up to 280 or 360 mmRear- Up to 120 or 140 mm
Additional Liquid Cooling OptionsPump MountsReservoir Mounts
Max GPU Length-Up to 420 mm (16.54 inches)-Up to 300 mm (11.8 inches) w/HDD Brackets
Max CPU Cooler Height194 mm (7.6 inches)
Max Memory Height-68 mm (2.68 inches) w/ 120 mm Fan-48 mm (1.89 inches) w/ 140 mm Fan
Dimensions (L x W x H)19.5 x 9.25 x 20.1 inches
Weight28 lbs.
ColorsSatin Black,Galaxy Silver,Anthracite Grey
Price$189.99

The new ATX case is similar to other Enthoo Evolv ATX cases, except that its side windows are tempered-glass panels. Aside from that, there isn’t anything different about the case compared to the previous versions of the Enthoo Evolv ATX chassis in terms of design. The case supports E-ATX, ATX, mATX and Mini ITX motherboards and has up to seven PCIe expansion slots, and it can support liquid cooling radiators up to 360 mm on the top and front or up to 140 mm in the rear.

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass case features five 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch SSD brackets, but it is expandable to support up to eight 3.5 inch slots. It can also fit another 2.5-inch bracket. Three of the provided 3.5-inch bays are modular brackets, which make for easy installation and removal.

The case also features an offset top radiator mount so a potential liquid-cooling solution doesn’t interfere with the memory modules. You can also equip the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass chassis with a custom cooling loop using mounting brackets for a pump (at the bottom of the case) and up to two reservoirs.

The case supports up to 10 LED color variations that feature onboard effects including static breathing and color cycling settings. You can also upgrade the chassis with Phantek’s internal RGB LED strip, which illuminates the case interior with a custom color of your choosing.

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass case comes in three different colors: Satin Black, Galaxy Silver (we’ve seen this color before) and Anthracite Grey. The case will cost you a sizeable $189.99 when it hits store shelves soon.

  • ern88 29 April 2016 15:29
    It's a really nice case. I have a Phanteks Ethroo Pro and love it. I think phanteks is one of the best case manufacturer
  • Memhorder 29 April 2016 16:39
    That is a nice looking case. One thing and it may be a minor. No Cd writer room. I suppose an external one will work. Yes I still burn :)
  • techy1966 29 April 2016 16:52
    Sorry but this is a really Fugly case it just screams plain jane from the front of it. ALso without any DVD bay or any kind of bays in the front make this a for sure no go for me & any one I know as well. I just can not get over what they call a nice looking case these days....yuck
  • Bartendalot 29 April 2016 18:50
    Sorry but this is a really Fugly case it just screams plain jane from the front of it. ALso without any DVD bay or any kind of bays in the front make this a for sure no go for me & any one I know as well. I just can not get over what they call a nice looking case these days....yuck

    You must not be used to having people disagree with your aesthetic tastes. Good thing you don't choose for the rest of us...
  • Pailin 29 April 2016 20:11
    One of the Very best, imho, things Phanteks do with their cases is : simply hide the dust filters (particularly the front main intake one) behind a panel so your case does not look like some kinda modern art dust magnet !
  • Bartendalot 29 April 2016 20:14
    17893532 said:
    One of the Very best, imho, things Phanteks do with their cases is : simply hide the dust filters (particularly the front main intake one) behind a panel so your case does not look like some kinda modern art dust magnet !

    I think Phanteks is among the best at offering cable management and a clean space to work in. It is great for watercooling...
  • Fates_Demise 29 April 2016 21:00
    Sorry but this is a really Fugly case it just screams plain jane from the front of it. ALso without any DVD bay or any kind of bays in the front make this a for sure no go for me & any one I know as well. I just can not get over what they call a nice looking case these days....yuck

    No offense but having a front mounted dvd bay in itself is "Fugly". smooth lines without interruptions like a ugly dvd bay and simple elegance make for a nice case.

    Your probably one of those people that want random colors all over and strobing lights in your case, which to each their own but that does not scream elegant.

    Me personally I'm more of a function over looks which is why I have a caselabs case. They are simple, plain, and among the best cases you will ever get for a pc, built like a tank and fully customizable for whatever setup you want.
  • Lutfij 29 April 2016 23:33
    Good to see Phanteks jumping onboard teh tempered glass antics and this new venture isn't a bad idea either. Would be super awesome to see this done on the original Enthoo Evolv(matx) and the mitx versions) as well and as Demitry had said in an earlier video, the way the panel attaches tot eh chassis means that users who already own a Phanteks Enthoo Evolv chassis(i.e prior revisions, non tempered) will need to buy the new iteration.
  • DookieDraws 30 April 2016 01:42
    I love my Phanteks Enthoo Pro! It's a very nice case.

    I would LOVE to see Phanteks offer optional top and front panels for all of their cases. Us air-cooling guys need better air intake. Just imagine how many more Evolv cases they could sale with an option to buy a mesh front and/or top panel.

  • Dark Lord of Tech 30 April 2016 01:52
    $189.00 is a little steep for that case.
