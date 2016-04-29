Phanteks Slaps Tempered-Glass Side Panels On New Enthoo Evolv ATX Case

Phanteks announced a new ATX gaming case with tempered-glass side panels called the Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass, which also features the company’s RBG LED lighting controls.

Product Phanteks Enthoo ATX Tempered Glass Case Motherboard Compatibility E-ATX, ATX, mATX, Mini ITX Drive Bays -3.5-inch HDD x 8 (5 Included)-2.5-inch SSD x 3 (2 Included) PCIe Expansion Slots 7 Included Fans -140 mm Rear Fan-140 mm Front Intake Fan x2 Liquid Cooling Radiator Options Front- Up to 280 or 360 mmTop- Up to 280 or 360 mmRear- Up to 120 or 140 mm Additional Liquid Cooling Options Pump MountsReservoir Mounts Max GPU Length -Up to 420 mm (16.54 inches)-Up to 300 mm (11.8 inches) w/HDD Brackets Max CPU Cooler Height 194 mm (7.6 inches) Max Memory Height -68 mm (2.68 inches) w/ 120 mm Fan-48 mm (1.89 inches) w/ 140 mm Fan Dimensions (L x W x H) 19.5 x 9.25 x 20.1 inches Weight 28 lbs. Colors Satin Black,Galaxy Silver,Anthracite Grey Price $189.99

The new ATX case is similar to other Enthoo Evolv ATX cases, except that its side windows are tempered-glass panels. Aside from that, there isn’t anything different about the case compared to the previous versions of the Enthoo Evolv ATX chassis in terms of design. The case supports E-ATX, ATX, mATX and Mini ITX motherboards and has up to seven PCIe expansion slots, and it can support liquid cooling radiators up to 360 mm on the top and front or up to 140 mm in the rear.

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass case features five 3.5-inch drive bays and two 2.5-inch SSD brackets, but it is expandable to support up to eight 3.5 inch slots. It can also fit another 2.5-inch bracket. Three of the provided 3.5-inch bays are modular brackets, which make for easy installation and removal.

The case also features an offset top radiator mount so a potential liquid-cooling solution doesn’t interfere with the memory modules. You can also equip the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass chassis with a custom cooling loop using mounting brackets for a pump (at the bottom of the case) and up to two reservoirs.

The case supports up to 10 LED color variations that feature onboard effects including static breathing and color cycling settings. You can also upgrade the chassis with Phantek’s internal RGB LED strip, which illuminates the case interior with a custom color of your choosing.

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv ATX Tempered Glass case comes in three different colors: Satin Black, Galaxy Silver (we’ve seen this color before) and Anthracite Grey. The case will cost you a sizeable $189.99 when it hits store shelves soon.

