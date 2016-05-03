Philips Goes Big With 43-Inch UltraClear 4K IPS Display

Philips announced a new 4K IPS display featuring an impressive screen size of 43 inches. If nothing else, the new Philips UltraClear 43-inch class 4K Ultra HD IPS LCD display is pretty huge.

Product Philips UltraClear 43” 4K Ultra HD Display Resolution 3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz Panel Type IPS LED Panel Size 42.51 inches Brightness 300 cd/m² Aspect Ratio 16:9 Response Time 5 ms (GTG) Contrast Ratio (Smart Contrast) 50,000,000:1 Viewing Angle 178º (H) / 178º (V) @ C/R > 20 Display Colors 1.07 Billion (sRGB) Video Input VGA x1DisplayPort 1.2 x 2HDMI 2.0 x 2 USB USB 3.0 x4 (1 Fast Charging port) Audio PC Audio-In x1Headphone-Out x1 Speakers 7 watt x2 Price $799

The new Philips UltraClear 43-Inch Class 4K display (part number BDM4350UC) gives users a large work space with its 3840 x 2160 resolution and its sheer size. Display size has generally been a topic of conversation with our readers almost every time we look at a new 4K panel, with many commenting that the high resolution isn’t particularly useful without a large screen to accommodate it. Philips may have been thinking of those specific criticisms when they designed the BDM4350UC, because it’s one of the larger 4K displays available on the market that isn’t just a TV.

This display features an IPS LED backlit screen with a 5 ms gray-to-gray response time, which likely won’t entice gamers that are accustomed to lower latencies. However, it’s an ideal display for content developers, CAD and graphic designers, photographers and videographers with its massive desktop real estate.

You can connect your PC using two DisplayPort 1.2 or two HDMI 2.0 ports for 4K resolution at 60 Hz. The VGA plug provides analog connectivity at 1920 x 1080. You can also use Philip’s MultiView technology to connect multiple devices to the display to view and work with more than one PC simultaneously. It also features four USB 3.0 ports, with one port providing fast-charging functionality.

The new Philips UltraClear 43-inch 4K IPS LCD display is available now at Amazon for $799.

