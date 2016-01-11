Trending

AMD’s R9 Nano Just Got More Interesting With Big Price Drop

By AMD 

AMD launched its Mini-ITX sized R9 Nano graphics card (review here) back in September. Within the six-inch long package you’ll find the same GPU core found in the company’s flagship Fury X graphics card; the Nano is limited only in power consumption. For that reason, and due to limited yields, AMD chose to launch the card at the same price tag as the flagship part, much to the dismay of many people wanting to get their hands on a Fiji-based GPU at a discounted rate.

The Nano proved to be a very powerful part, but there was criticism of the price tag. It seems AMD has heard the feedback and has taken action. As of today, AMD has slashed the cost of the R9 Nano in a dramatic gesture.

Going forward, the MSRP for AMD’s Mini-ITX powerhouse card will be $499. That’s a $150 discount from the launch price, which makes the Nano the cheapest Fiji card on the market. It's a somewhat surprising move for a card that has no direct competitor, but this can only be good for the customer. At $499, the Nano will be in the sights of a whole new class of buyer.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Gam3r01 11 January 2016 19:18
    Well at 1080p and 1440p this card (both in price and performance now) places right at or around the 980.
    With this price drop, at 4k the 390x is a whole 100 dollars cheaper for 10% less performance.
    This card is in a very odd place (taking into consideration small form factors)
    Reply
  • quilciri 11 January 2016 19:24
    It's in a better place (no I don't mean it like that). It's still niche for Mini ITX builds, but now SFF builders are only charged a small premium for the size.

    If the 970 didn't come in fun size, this would be a no-brainer for your tiny-as-possible living room Occulus rig.

    p.s. Can we get some Gsync/freesync support for HMD's and TV's?
    Reply
  • kcarbotte 11 January 2016 19:29
    17302379 said:
    Well at 1080p and 1440p this card (both in price and performance now) places right at or around the 980.
    With this price drop, at 4k the 390x is a whole 100 dollars cheaper for 10% less performance.
    This card is in a very odd place (taking into consideration small form factors)

    You aren't considering power draw though.
    The Nano's peak draw is 175w, which is a lot less than both of the options you just named.
    It is still a niche product, but it caters to a group that very much exists.
    Reply
  • BulkZerker 11 January 2016 19:37
    The nano is still a strange part. But Tue price drop almost negates the cost of a water block.
    Reply
  • Blas 11 January 2016 20:46
    Does anybody know how this card performs when liquid-cooled? I understand it's main disadvantage compared to the full-blown Fury X is the power circuitry, but maybe watercooling it can help get Fury X performance at some $150 less?
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 11 January 2016 21:07
    not a shocker to see this price drop since their next gen gpus are about to hit the market.
    Reply
  • Blas 11 January 2016 21:07
    (Sorry for the repeated posts, my bad!)
    Reply
  • littleleo 11 January 2016 21:19
    I don't think AMD needed to cut the price that much, however it is a positive for consumers. It takes a card in the $620+ range down to the $450 range. This puts some pressure on Nividia, since at that price it may start ending up in regular desktop rigs not just mini builds.
    Reply
  • iPanda 11 January 2016 21:48
    So... if I don't overclock this card, it would be just fine in a normal rig. doesn't seem to have a big power draw so how it won't overheat much then right? Just trying to keep my options open for a midtower/fulltower build soon. Always stuck with Nvidia but perhaps I should chop that up for one PC.
    Reply
  • ammaross 11 January 2016 22:05
    The nano is still a strange part. But Tue price drop almost negates the cost of a water block.
    Slap a ID Cooler Hunter Duet in a rig with this guy. :D
    Reply