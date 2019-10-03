Enthusiast Develops First Low-Profile Raspberry Pi 4 Cooler With Direct-Contact Heatpipes

(Image credit: George Godinez)

George Godinez, experienced maker and computer engineering student, released a low profile heatsink with a direct-touch heatpipe for the Raspberry Pi 4 this week. Since the Pi 4 released in June, it's overheating issues have become more apparent. Godinez told us he was tired of not finding decent heatsinks for the Pi 4 that could accommodate HATs, so he decided to create his own from scratch.

Raspberry Pi 4 Heatsink Specs

Supported Pi Model Raspberry Pi 4 Dimensions 62 x 44 x 7mm Material 6063 Aluminum Fin Size 1mm Fin Spacing 1mm Heat Pipe Size 7.7mm x 1.5mm

George used 6063 aluminum for the heatsink material. The heat pipe is encased in thermally conductive resin with the bottom exposed to make contact with the Raspberry Pi. He designed it to make sure everything that generates heat makes contact with the heatsink.

(Image credit: George Godinez)

This heatsink measures in at 62 x 44 x 7mm, allowing it to accommodate most HATs for the Pi 4. Future editions may include support for a fan, but the first run is mainly designed for passive cooling.

(Image credit: George Godinez)

Godinez first announced the heatsink on Reddit in September. Godinez stated he would sell the first batch of heatsinks on his online store known as Red Shiba. When the site is live, he plans to post the official benchmark results and sell them for $25.00 (€22.86) each.

This may not be the only project we see from Godinez. He hinted he might have plans for new projects involving other single board computers (SBCs).