This Custom Raspberry Pi PCB is Absurdly Long

If you’ve got long logs to read, you’ll need plenty of space to see everything without scrolling. That’s where this ridiculously long Raspberry Pi project comes in—affectionately dubbed the Long Log by its developer Bobricius .

This isn’t the first project by Bobricius we’ve come across. We shared his Pico-powered doomsday communicator just earlier this year. This project is a bit more niche but the design quality shines just the same throughout the board.

(Image credit: Bobricius)

The PCB is designed around a super-wide display that appears to be an 8.8-inch LCD with a 1920 x 480 resolution. This extra wide screen helps the Long Log earn its name by providing a notable amount of space for viewing terminal logs vertically. The unit is powered by a Raspberry Pi Zero which connects to the display driver board with an HDMI adapter.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are portable and this one is fitted with a small Samsung battery so you can read your long logs anywhere you go. There are two built-in speakers to add audio support and a keypad at the bottom for user input.

To see this super long custom PCB in action, check out the original post shared to Twitter by Bobricius.