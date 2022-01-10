Get An RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1900 — Real Deals

Today's Real Deals round-up is an important one, as this is the first time we've ever seen an RTX 3080 laptop on sale for less than $1,900. Prices have been coming down towards the two thousand-dollar mark, but this is a rare treat of a sale!
Other offers include $50 off an LG 32-inch 4K monitor, $50 off Samsung's 980 Pro SSD, a Thermaltake modular PSU for under $100 and more.
TL;DR — Today’s best deals
- MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
- LG 32UN500-W: was $349, now $299 at Best Buy
- Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $229.99, now $179.99 @ Best Buy
- Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $99 at Amazon
- Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm fans 3-pack: was $123, now $89 at Amazon
Today’s best deals in detail
MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.
LG 32UN500-W: was $349, now $299 at Best Buy
This 32-inch 4K productivity monitor from LG sports an impressive clarity, alongside HDR, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and AMD FreeSync. This is ideal for working, bingewatching and even some casual gaming.
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $229.99, now $179.99 @ Best Buy
Samsung’s 980 Pro M.2 SSD offers a premium spec list for a less-than premium price — AES 256-bit encryption, a software suite to get the best out of it, a reliable nickel-coated thermal controller and read/write speeds up there with the best.
Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $99 at Amazon
Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability.
Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm fans 3-pack: was $123, now $89 at Amazon
Need to improve your thermal performance while adding a little style? Corsair's 120mm fans pack 12 independent RGB LEDs and a 1,500 rpm speed that runs at just over 40 decibels.
4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89
The 4TB WD Red is $20 off the normal MSRP. This 5,400-RPM drive is more than sufficient for use in either a NAS or desktop PC and comes with reliable PMR recording technology.
