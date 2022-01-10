Trending

Get An RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1900 — Real Deals

By published

RTX 3080 laptops rarely sell this low.

(Image credit: Future)

Today's Real Deals round-up is an important one, as this is the first time we've ever seen an RTX 3080 laptop on sale for less than $1,900. Prices have been coming down towards the two thousand-dollar mark, but this is a rare treat of a sale!

Other offers include $50 off an LG 32-inch 4K monitor, $50 off Samsung's 980 Pro SSD, a Thermaltake modular PSU for under $100 and more.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. 

View Deal
LG 32UN500-W: was $349, now $299 at Best Buy

LG 32UN500-W: was $349, now $299 at Best Buy
This 32-inch 4K productivity monitor from LG sports an impressive clarity, alongside HDR, a 90% DCI-P3 color gamut and AMD FreeSync. This is ideal for working, bingewatching and even some casual gaming.

View Deal
Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $229.99, now $179.99 @ Best Buy

Samsung 980 Pro NVMe Gen 4 M.2 SSD (1TB): was $229.99, now $179.99 @ Best Buy
Samsung’s 980 Pro M.2 SSD offers a premium spec list for a less-than premium price — AES 256-bit encryption, a software suite to get the best out of it, a reliable nickel-coated thermal controller and read/write speeds up there with the best.

View Deal
Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $99 at Amazon

Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W: was $139, now $99 at Amazon
Need a reliable, powerful, fully modular PSU for your PC build? Look no further than Thermaltake's 850W Toughpower GF1: featuring an ultra quiet design and 80+ Gold standard durability and stability.

View Deal
Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm fans 3-pack: was $123, now $89 at Amazon

Corsair LL Series LL120 RGB 120mm fans 3-pack: was $123, now $89 at Amazon
Need to improve your thermal performance while adding a little style? Corsair's 120mm fans pack 12 independent RGB LEDs and a 1,500 rpm speed that runs at just over 40 decibels.

View Deal
4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89

4TB WD Red: was $79, now $59 at Newegg with code 93XSG89
The 4TB WD Red is $20 off the normal MSRP. This 5,400-RPM drive is more than sufficient for use in either a NAS or desktop PC and comes with reliable PMR recording technology. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Jason England
Jason England

Jason is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware — bringing a decade of tech and gaming journalism to the role. He specializes in making sure you never pay more than you should for PC components and tech! He has previously written for other publications like Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus and in his spare time, you'll find him looking for good dogs to pet or eating pizza in his home town of Nottingham, UK.
