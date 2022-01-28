Get an RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for Less Than $1,000: Real Deals

For pay day weekend, pick up a powerful RTX 3060 gaming laptop from MSI for under $1,000 after a hefty 20% discount.

Not only that, but with the Intel Core i7-12700K at its lowest price and a surprise saving on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is a good weekend for deals!

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

MSI GF65: was $1,249, now $999 at Newegg

This configuration of MSI’s impressive GF65 portable gaming rig features a 15.6-inch 1080p display up top with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $44.99, now $37.11 at Newegg with code 93XSJ37

Three months of one of the best services in gaming for even cheaper - thanks to this sneaky discount code at Newegg! Get access to hundreds of PC and Xbox titles, and make the most of the cloud streaming service too.

Intel Core i7-12700K: was $414, now $364 at Newegg with code 93XSJ87

The Core i7-12700KF wields Intel's latest hybrid microarchitecture with a combination of 8 Performance-cores and 4 Efficiency-cores. The Alder Lake chip flaunts boost clocks of up to 5 GHz and nearly matches the gaming prowess of the 12900K.

MSI GP66 Leopard gaming laptop: was $2,599, now $1,849 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080 laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $309, now $259 at Amazon

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. It also features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler and overclocking capability, so there’s a lot to love here.

MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop: was $2,899, now $2,299 at Newegg

Get $600 off this seriously impressive, fully-specced, svelte gaming system from MSI - packed with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Element Electronics 27-inch gaming monitor: was $319, now $229 at Best Buy

This 27-inch IPS panel offers an impressive 1440p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate — all really impressive with a $90 discount.

