AMD Expects Third-Party RX 6800's XT to Hit MSRP in One to Two Months

After the huge fail that was the RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT launch just a week ago, Hardware Unboxed reports that AMD has assured them that its partner cards for the RX 6800XT will ship in the next four to eight weeks, and even better, all of them should sell at their associated MSRPs.

This is potentially good news for RX 6800XT buyers. The RDNA2 launch for both the RX 6800XT and RX 6800 was an absolute disaster, and worse than the Nvidia RTX 3080 launch because it appears there were even fewer RX 6000-series cards available on day one than Nvidia's Ampere.

It's good to see that AMD will step up to try to get the situation under control, but the proof will be in the shipping units. It's best to take AMD's word with a grain of salt. Demand for the latest generation of graphics cards has been absolutely enormous, and prices have been super inflated by the pandemic, making any new GPU purchase impossible for most buyers.

Even if AMD and its AIB partners deliver, there's still a huge chance all the stock will be eaten alive by remaining customers who haven't had a chance to purchase a new GPU.

Hopefully everything goes to plan, and you all can grab a shiny new RX 6800 XT by late December 2020 or January of next year.

