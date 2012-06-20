Trending

SanDisk Announces 128 GB USB Flash Drive

SanDisk announced a thorough refresh cycle for its USB flash drives, with one model boasting up to 128 GB capacity.

The mainstream of storage capacities for USB flash drives isn't really moving this time; 8 to 32 GB is what you typically will see. 64 GB will be the higher-end that takes you well above $100. SanDisk's Cruzer Facet and Cruzer Pop models fill the role of the 8  to 32 GB mainstream products with prices ranging from $33 to $85. For 64 GB, you will have to look to either the Extreme for $160, or the Cruzer Glide for $100.

The Glide can also be bought as a low-cost model with 4 GB for $20 and in Q3 as a 128 GB high-capacity version for $250.

31 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rangas 20 June 2012 08:15
    and im using a pc with a 80gb HDD, jesus christ
  • 20 June 2012 08:16
    Again bad reporting from Tom's. Newegg sells 64 Gb thumb drives starting at 43$.
  • unksol 20 June 2012 08:22
    9375965 said:
    Again bad reporting from Tom's. Newegg sells 64 Gb thumb drives starting at 43$.

    LOL. you should know by now these."news stories" are advertisement
  • DarkenMoon97 20 June 2012 08:24
    By 2020, we may have 1TB flashdrives. But the main hard drives would be like 50TB, at the largest.
  • blazorthon 20 June 2012 08:39
    darkenmoon97By 2020, we may have 1TB flashdrives. But the main hard drives would be like 50TB, at the largest.
    2020? We already have 256GB USB sticks and I've heard of 512GB versions. They aren't always as fast as the USB SSDs that are more like 2.5" or 1.8" SSDs with a USB port, but they're often fairly fast and at a high capacity (and very high price).
  • 10tacle 20 June 2012 08:43
    My first USB drive was a 512KB Corsair Voyager about five years ago. More recently, I paid $60 for a 32GB USB 3.0 last year and this year $85 for a 64GB (both ADATA). As my files have increased in size, mostly due to moving up to HD home videos and FRAPS video capturing and editing on gaming, the need for larger and larger capacity USB drives has risen rapidly. I keep the 64GB on my key chain and just pop in a friend's or relative's laptop or PS3 when visiting to show videos and pictures.

    But I cannot see paying three times what I paid for the 64GB just to get double capacity. The law of diminishing returns just hit a wall. But as per usual, over time, the price will surely go down. Now the question is, how much bigger can these things get while still holding true to the "thumb" size rule?

  • MulaTerca 20 June 2012 08:46
    Newegg sells 12 different 128 Gb sized USB drives (from Patriot, Kingston, Lexar and Kanguru) starting at $160, plus a 256 GB model, the Kingston DataTraveler HyperX 256 GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive... Am I missing something here?
  • 10tacle 20 June 2012 08:48
    rangasand im using a pc with a 80gb HDD, jesus christ
    JC indeed. I haven't had a single HDD under 100GB in a PC build since about 2004.
  • gerchokas 20 June 2012 08:53
    And ive got a 128MB USB drive right here (larger than the one on the pic..). It even has a switch to toggle read only mode on and off - enthusiast-class hardware indeed!!
  • ugoing2 20 June 2012 08:58
    These drives from Sandisk will USB 3.0. All current Sandisk flash drives are USB 2.0
