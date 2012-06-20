SanDisk Announces 128 GB USB Flash Drive

The mainstream of storage capacities for USB flash drives isn't really moving this time; 8 to 32 GB is what you typically will see. 64 GB will be the higher-end that takes you well above $100. SanDisk's Cruzer Facet and Cruzer Pop models fill the role of the 8 to 32 GB mainstream products with prices ranging from $33 to $85. For 64 GB, you will have to look to either the Extreme for $160, or the Cruzer Glide for $100.

The Glide can also be bought as a low-cost model with 4 GB for $20 and in Q3 as a 128 GB high-capacity version for $250.